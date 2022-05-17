“If they play their best team in that final, they have an 80 per cent chance of winning” – Carragher makes bold Liverpool claim ahead of Champions League final against Real Madrid

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said that the Reds have a great chance of beating Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on May 28 if they play their strongest XI.

He added that Jurgen Klopp might not risk Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk against Southampton on May 17, with an eye on the Paris final. The Reds are eyeing an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. They trail league leaders Manchester City by four points but have a game in hand as they make a trip to the St. Mary's Stadium.

Both Salah and Van Dijk came off during Liverpool's FA Cup final win against Chelsea on Saturday, but they did join the post-match celebrations. The Egyptian winger is grappling with a groin problem, while Van Dijk has a knee injury.

So Carragher feels the duo might not be risked against Southampton to avoid aggravating their injuries, telling SkySports (via Mail) in this regard:

"I don’t think Klopp will play anyone where there is a risk of injury, I’d be surprised to see Salah, Van Dijk."

Carragher then gave a bold verdict that the Reds are favourites for the UEFA Champions League, saying:

"Liverpool have got more chance of winning the Champions League, and if they play their best team in that final, they have an 80 per cent chance of winning it, I believe that. It won’t be a full strength team tomorrow, that’s for sure."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to miss Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday as Jürgen Klopp looks to protect their fitness before the Champions League final. NEW: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to miss Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday as Jürgen Klopp looks to protect their fitness before the Champions League final. #awlive [paul joyce - times] 🚨 NEW: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to miss Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday as Jürgen Klopp looks to protect their fitness before the Champions League final. #awlive [paul joyce - times] https://t.co/HuYmsgtEIq

Liverpool need to focus on title race despite Real Madrid final on the horizon

The Reds claimed cup glory but need to focus on the Premier League now.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose against Southampton on Tuesday, May 17, which will confirm City as the Premier League champions. Therefore, manager Jurgen Klopp will look to field a strong XI to take on the Saints.

Ralph Hassenhuttl's men are no pushovers, having drawn with league leaders Manchester City earlier in the season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Kyle Walker-Peters grabs his first goal of the season in some style as Southampton stun Manchester City! That is sensational.Kyle Walker-Peters grabs his first goal of the season in some style as Southampton stun Manchester City! That is sensational. 🔥Kyle Walker-Peters grabs his first goal of the season in some style as Southampton stun Manchester City! 😇 https://t.co/fqHJ0Qv3Dk

It's a reminder that the Reds cannot rest on their laurels in a game where they must gain all three points to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

Paris will remain in Klopp's mind, as the huge encounter with Real Madrid is just two weeks away. However, he cannot rest too many players with so much at stake. In stark contrast, Real Madrid can rest players for the remainder of their La Liga season, with the title already confirmed.

Nevertheless, Klopp's men will be expected to beat Southampton, given the depth of squad at the German's disposal.

Edited by Bhargav