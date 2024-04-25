"If we play like today, there's no chance in the title race" – Liverpool superstar calls for self-reflection after shock 2-0 Everton loss

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has issued a rallying cry to his teammates after a shock 2-0 Premier League loss against Everton at Goodison Park this Wednesday (April 24).

The Reds, who beat their city rivals 2-0 at Anfield earlier this season, failed to build on their 3-1 win over Fulham during their recent trip to Everton. Jarrad Branthwaite scored the opener in the 27th minute before Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in from a corner in the 58th.

After the end of the Merseyside derby, Van Dijk reflected on his team's first loss at Everton in the Premier League since 2010. He told Sky Sports (h/t SportsMax):

"If we play like today, then we have no chance to consider ourselves in the title race. We have to just focus on the next game and that will be a tough one anyway, so we will see. We're very disappoined, in so many ways."

Urging his teammates to reflect on their performances, Van Dijk said:

"I think everyone has to look at their own performances. Did they really give everything, and do they really want to win the league? We're still fighting and there are still games after tonight, but if we play like we did overall in the game today – not winning challenges and giving the referee a chance to give free-kicks like he did many times, then you have no chance to win the title."

Liverpool, who have won just two of their last six overall outings, struggled to make the most of their dominance over the Toffees. They recorded 23 shots compared to Everton's 16, completed 627 passes with 89% accuracy, and relished a staggering possession of 76%.

Jamie Carragher insists Liverpool's Premier League title charge is over after latest loss

Speaking on Sky Sports, Liverpool great Jamie Carragher conceded that the Reds' Premier League title hopes are over after their 2-0 loss at Goodison Park. The 46-year-old said:

"It's Everton's night. You have to give it to them. You have to accept that. This is the end of the title run for Liverpool. It almost feels like the end. They just have to make sure they finish the season strongly. They had enough chances in the game but at the moment, they are not clinical enough in both boxes."

Arsenal are atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 77 points from 34 outings, while Liverpool are second with 74 points from 34 games.

The Reds, who have won 37 of 54 total matches this campaign, will next visit West Ham United for their league contest on Saturday (April 27).