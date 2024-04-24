"If we played well, we’d have beat them 4-0" - Real Madrid star Toni Kroos makes bold claim after 3-2 win over Barcelona

Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos has claimed that his side did not play to the best of their abilities in their El Clasico win over Barcelona on April 21. Los Blancos came from behind twice at home to all but seal the La Liga title, dethroning their bitter rivals.

Having lost the league title to La Blaugrana last season, Carlo Ancelotti's side made a number of key alterations to their squad last summer. These changes have borne fruit, as they are also in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. They signed the likes of Jude Bellingham and Joselu.

Real Madrid have impressed this season, with their exciting mix of youth and experience any manager's dream in Europe. The likes of Kroos, Luka Modric, Nacho, and Lucas Vazquez have remained important despite the arrival of younger players to the squad.

One of the captains Toni Kroos was left unimpressed with his side's performance at the Santiago Bernabeu despite their win. The German midfielder said that his team and their opponents did not play well. He said via Madrid Xtra:

“Both teams didn’t play well. If we played well, we’d have beat them 4-0.”

Expand Tweet

The game was mired in a bit of controversy over a 'ghost' goal from Lamine Yamal, which wasn't given as the VAR adjudged that the ball did not cross the line. The home side posed a superior attacking threat in the second half, and like in the first leg, scored a very late winner.

Andreas Christensen (6') gave Barcelona the lead before Vinicius Jr (18') equalised from the spot in the first half. Fermin Lopez (69') came off the bench to put his side ahead for a second time. Vazquez (73') then equalised for the hosts before Jude Bellingham scored a 91st-minute winner.

Real Madrid keen to sign German defender

Real Madrid are reportedly in the market for a new centre-back as a replacement for Spanish international Nacho, who will leave the club after this season. As per Bild, Los Blancos have identified AC Milan star Malick Thiaw as a potential signing to bolster the position.

Ancelotti's side have previously looked at signing French teenager Leny Yoro, but the youngster is looking to remain in France with Paris Saint-Germain. For this reason, they have decided to target Germany U-21 international Thiaw.

Thiaw has struggled with a thigh problem this season, limiting him to just 17 appearances for AC Milan in Serie A. The 22-year-old has a valuation of around €30 million with his contract expiring in 2027. He would be a quality addition to a Real Madrid backline that has looked thin this season.