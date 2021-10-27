“If a player ever ignored his tactics, he’d kill them” - Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Antonio Conte is the right man for Manchester United job

Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United to appoint Antonio Conte as their next manager. The former Aston Villa striker believes the players need a tactician like the Italian to take them forward.

Antonio Conte is reportedly the front runner for the Manchester United job as pressure mounts on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian's place at the club is in the balance after they were thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool on Sunday.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT 😳 “Conte once said that if a player ever ignored his tactics, he would kill him!”🏃 “I spoke to @Youngy18 and he said Conte will make you run non stop! I think it’s exactly what this #MUFC team needs.” Gabby Agbonlahor believes Antonio Conte could be what Man United need. 🔴 😳 “Conte once said that if a player ever ignored his tactics, he would kill him!”🏃 “I spoke to @Youngy18 and he said Conte will make you run non stop! I think it’s exactly what this #MUFC team needs.” Gabby Agbonlahor believes Antonio Conte could be what Man United need. 🔴 https://t.co/bOayMuwnNM

While speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor recalled an old interview of Conte and said:

"I like Conte and I have seen a clip when did an interview with Thierry Henry. Henry asked what would he'd when a player doesn't obey his tactics and Conte said he prefer to kill him. Henry's laughing and Conte says he is not joking and wants the players to respect the manager, you have to respect the tactics you have to work hard."

While speaking about what Conte is like behind the scenes and why Manchester United need him, the former striker said:

"Ashley Young, I spoke to him about playing under him [Conte] at Inter and he said they have to keep running non stop in training. If you can't run, you're not playing in his team. He is probably what this team needs. I don't care if it is Ronaldo, Greenwood, Fernandes or Pogba – if you don't work hard, you are sitting next to me!"

Manchester United target Antonio Conte on 'killing players'

While Antonio Conte was at Chelsea, Thierry Henry interviewed the Italian for Sky Sports. The Frenchman was left stunned when the former Juventus manager claimed he preferred to kill a player who did not respect his tactics with a straight face.

Sky Sports Retro @SkySportsRetro "I prefer to kill him"Antonio Conte on players with bad attitudes. "I prefer to kill him"Antonio Conte on players with bad attitudes. https://t.co/6YVHaGnU66

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"I always talk about education and respect. I give this, but I demand this. If someone haven't the good attitude during the training session or the good behaviour, in different circumstances, then I would prefer to kill him. If a manager closes his eyes and does not want to see the bad situation he will lose the changing room."

Antonio Conte is without a club right now after leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava