"If a player wants to leave, let him go" - Otmar Hitzfeld accuses Robert Lewandowski of 'upsetting' Bayern Munich amid Barcelona links

Former Bayern Munich manager Ottmar Hitzfeld has had his say about Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski and the recent saga unfolding in the Bavarian club. The German champions look to be in bitter disagreement with the Polish goal machine who has requested to leave the club.

While the club has maintained a hardline stance, insisting that Lewandowski will not be allowed to leave the club, Hitzfeld feels differently. The German manager believes the striker should be allowed to leave the club if he wants to.

— @sport If Memphis leaves, either Kessié or Lewandowski (if he signs) will take the penalties. If Memphis leaves, either Kessié or Lewandowski (if he signs) will take the penalties.— @sport https://t.co/fUS6GTWdtY

Speaking to Munich-based newspaper Abendzeitung (via Mundo Deportivo), the former manager said:

"If Lewandowski wants to leave, let him go, it makes no sense to continue together. My opinion was and always will be: if a player wants to leave, let him go. It makes no sense to continue together.

“At the end of the day, all players want to be successful. But the entire Bayern environment is naturally upset because of Lewandowski's actions."

While Hitzfeld seems to think the Polish striker should be allowed to leave, especially following the arrival of Sadio Mane, the club hierarchy feel otherwise. The bitter disagreement between club president Oliver Khan and the Polish goal machine looks set to lead to a showdown.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes #fcblive 🎖| Robert Lewandowski is convinced he will be Barcelona player. Important week in Munich. [ @gerardromero 🎖| Robert Lewandowski is convinced he will be Barcelona player. Important week in Munich. [@gerardromero] #fcblive https://t.co/X7uOg2k7nH

Fans will hope that the club can settle the affair amicably, and the striker, who has become a Bayern legend in his own right, can leave for Barcelona. The transfer window remains open and hopefully both parties can come to a mutually acceptable solution before it closes in a few months.

Nevertheless, with Lewandoski’s contract at Bayern Munich set to expire in 12 months, the German giants might have to entertain offers. Barcelona will hope a deal can be reached soon as Xavi Hernandez sets up his Blaugrana restoration.

Barcelona are interested in Bayern Munich teenager: Report

Lewandowski may be snatching up the headlines, but he isn't the only player who could be making the switch from the Allianz Arena to Camp Nou. If reports from Bild (via Tribal Football) are to be believed, the Blaugrana also have their eyes on teenager Kenan Yildiz.

The 17-year-old played regularly for the Bayern Munich under-19 team, but was unable to secure a contract extension in the German outfit. Now on a free transfer, it is believed that the star's representatives are in talks with Barcelona.

The Blaugrana will however have to watch out for Juventus, who are also said to be interested in bringing the youngster to Turin. Kenan Yildiz will be hoping he can return to a top club and continue the upward trajectory of his career.

