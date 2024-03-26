“If he was playing centrally, that would be the strongest part of the team” - Rio Ferdinand feels Gareth Southgate isn’t using England star properly

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has raised questions about manager Gareth Southgate's decision to play Phil Foden on the wings instead of midfield.

Foden has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, playing for Manchester City. His best performances have arguably come as an attacking midfielder, registering seven goals and four assists in 11 appearances in that role.

However, England manager Southgate continues to play him on the right wing. Foden started on the right in the Three Lions' 1-0 defeat against Brazil at Wembley in a friendly last week.

Rio Ferdinand has raised questions about the decision, saying on his Vibe with Five podcast (via Metro):

"Gareth Southgate said once that he isn’t playing central for his club so he can’t pick him. But he’s played central for his club this season and been arguably one of the best players in the league.

"Foden, in the central areas, for the best team in Europe, this season, has been playing centrally and been the guy they’ve looked to for inspirational moments to get them results and unlock things."

He added:

"And I’m sitting there thinking… I like Conor Gallagher, I think he’s got a place in that squad right now, but I think that Phil Foden – just on performance only, forget about what you think of him as a talent – why’s he not playing in there?"

Ferdinand insisted that while Foden can adapt to different positions, he is at his best as a No. 10. He said:

"If Gareth has been to those games and seen the way Phil Foden has played in central areas, how is he not thinking that he just has to get him in the team and play him in there [centrally].

"Because the kid is doing it at the best team in Europe. Phil Foden is a player that can play left, can play right, can play centre, he’ll adapt, but only to a certain level that the team will allow him to in the right position."

Ferdinand stressed that playing Foden in midfield alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham will make England much stronger, saying:

"If he was playing centrally for England, that would be the strongest part of that team. Him playing alongside someone like Bellingham, they would find a way to make that work – them and Declan Rice."

He also pointed out why Foden's abilities are wasted on the wings, saying:

"Putting him out on the left, on his own, isolated half the time – or the right – he’s not going to get into the feel of the game. What we’ve been seeing this year, at City, has been him in central areas where he’s involved in the heartbeat of the game constantly.

"I’m just thinking as a manager, if you’re seeing that, how does that not translate to your England team? I don’t understand."

Foden is likely to be next in action in England's friendly against Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday, March 26.

A look at England midfielder Phil Foden's career so far

Foden came through Manchester City's academy and made his senior debut. It took him a while to become a regular member of the team but he has forced his way into becoming a key player for Pep Guardiola.

While he is highly versatile, Foden has majorly played as a midfielder throughout his career. He has registered 43 goals and 35 assists in 124 games as a central and attacking midfielder. He has also played on both wings or even as a false 9 at times.

Overall, Foden has scored 78 goals and provided 51 assists in 259 senior appearances for Manchester City, winning numerous trophies. The 23-year-old made his England debut in 2020 and has since earned 32 caps, contributing four goals and eight assists.