"If proposals arrive in August, the situation can change quickly" - Fabrizio Romano on 26-year-old Real Madrid star's future 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Real Madrid star Marco Asensio does not have any offers on the table and could run down his contract with the Spanish giants. The situation, though, could change if the 26-year-old receives proposals in August.

With Rodrygo and Federico Valverde excelling on the right flank, Asensio has slid down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. That has led to speculation about his future, with reports linking him with a move away from Madrid.

Football España @footballespana_ Despite reports, there are currently no offers on the table for Marco Asensio from Newcastle United or West Ham United. That's according to @FabrizioRomano , who thinks he could stay at Real Madrid and then leave when his contract expires in the summer of 2023. Despite reports, there are currently no offers on the table for Marco Asensio from Newcastle United or West Ham United. That's according to @FabrizioRomano, who thinks he could stay at Real Madrid and then leave when his contract expires in the summer of 2023. https://t.co/nnQuixI7ka

In his column for CaughtOffside, Romano shed light on the subject, revealing that the Spain international doesn't have any offers on the table. He said:

“Despite what you may have read elsewhere, there are currently no official proposals from West Ham or Newcastle for Marco Asensio, just rumours. If I were to make a prediction on his future, I think he has a good chance of staying at Real Madrid for another year and then deciding his next move in view of June 2023 when his current contract expires.”

Romano added that an exit could be on the cards if any offer arrives next month. He said:

“So far this is the player’s strategy, but if proposals arrive in August, the situation can change quickly.”

Asensio, who arrived from Mallorca in the summer of 2015, has featured in 235 games for Los Blancos across competitions. He has scored 49 goals and provided 24 assists, winning three La Liga and as Champions League titles, among other honours.

Real Madrid held to stalemate by Club America

Carlo Ancelotti’s European champions were held to a draw by Mexican outfit Club America in their second pre-season game in the United States on Tuesday. The game ended 2-2, with America putting on a commendable showing to keep Madrid from taking the win.

Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard (penalty) scored either side of the break for the Whites, while Henry Martin and Alvaro Fidalgo (penalty) responded for America. Benzema’s equaliser in the 22nd minute was the goal of the game, with the Frenchman scoring a world-class curler from outside the box.

Los Blancos, who endured a 1-0 defeat to Barcelona in another friendly on July 23, are winless this preseason. They'll take on Juventus in their third pre-season friendly in the States on Saturday, July 30.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far