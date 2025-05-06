“If you put him in the Arsenal team, he’s competing for the Golden Boot” - Joe Cole says Arsenal missed the trick by not signing 25-year-old star

Joe Cole has said Arsenal missed a trick by not signing Bournemouth striker Evanilson last summer. He joined the Cherries from Porto for a reported fee of £40 million in 2024.

Since then, he's gone on to make 28 appearances in the Premier League, bagging 10 goals and five assists. Claiming that he could have competed for the Golden Boot if the Brazilian had been with the Gunners, Cole told The Dressing Room Podcast (via Football365):

"I like him. If you put him in the Arsenal team, I think he’s competing for the Golden Boot."

“At the start of the season, they didn’t go for a striker and it’s almost like they are waiting for the perfect one. Why did you not go out and make a bid on Evanilson?"

He added:

“If Evanilson was at Arsenal, they are a stronger squad straight away. I reckon that adds ten goals and that’s seven or eight points and then the league is much closer and you don’t know what can happen."

“I just think they’ve missed a trick with this kid. I think his movement is fantastic.”

The Gunners have struggled in the number nine position due to injuries. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have missed the final portion of this campaign due to fitness issues, which has prompted Mikel Arteta to deploy Mikel Merino in the role.

Surprisingly, the Spain international has done fairly well, bagging eight goals across competitions.

Gary Neville gives Arsenal a chance to comeback against PSG in Champions Legaue semi-final

Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Arsenal can come from 1-0 down to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the second-leg semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

However, it will be difficult to achieve this feat at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, May 07. Claiming that the fans of the French outfit could get jittery, he told Sky Sports:

"Arsenal have got a chance on Wednesday. It's a completely different game obviously, it goes without saying. But you can go there and cause some shocks."

"I've been there a couple of times and seen Real Madrid win there and I saw Manchester United win there. PSG get very nervous if the wrong things happen for them in that stadium."

The Gunners do not go into this game with the best of form. They lost their latest Premier League match 2-1 to Bournemouth and drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace in this competition before that.

