“If you only have s*x four times a month, you can’t play in my team” – Diego Simeone makes hilarious announcement to Atletico players

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone recently made a hilarious claim to his team about s*x.

In an interview, the Argentine was informed that the average Spaniard get involved with their partners 56 times a year, which means approximately four times a month.

Simeone, though, said that the number is too low. He added that players can't be a part of his team if they have sex only four times a month. Simeone said (via Sport BILD):

“How often? 56 times a year? How much is that per month? four times? No!"

He added:

"If you only have sex four times a month, you can't play in my team!"

Diego Simeone was further asked how often he has s*x with his 35-year-old wife Carla Pereyra. The Argentine replied:

“15 times a month? I won't say anything... But we have a good average."

Simeone has been in charge of the team since 2011 and has so far seen off 628 matches as their manager, helping them win two La Liga titles.

Diego Simeone spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo joining Atletico Madrid

Reports recently percolated on digital media that Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Atletico Madrid to set up up a move for him. El Nacional claimed that the Portuguese icon is looking for a way out of Al-Nassr.

Diego Simeone was asked about Los Rojiblancos potentially signing the 38-year-old. The Argentine coach explained that Ronaldo can never play for Atleti as he is a bonafide Real Madrid legend. He said (via NNN Nigeria):

"Ronaldo will not be able to play for Atlético in the same way that Simone will not be able to coach Real Madrid."

Ronaldo wreaked havoc on Atletico Madrid during his career, scoring 25 goals in 37 encounters. The Portuguese also recently confirmed that his future lies at Al-Nassr, not at any other club.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner told the Saudi Pro League's official media:

"I'm happy here, I want to continue here, and I will continue here."

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December last year and contributed 14 goals and two assists in 19 games for the club across competitions.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes