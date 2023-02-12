“If you score 25 goals in 20 games, you fit into a team"- Manchester City star hits back at Jamie Carragher's comments on Erling Haaland

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has refuted Jamie Carragher's claims that striker Erling Haaland doesn't fit well at City.

The Norwegian striker joined the Cityzens from Borussia Dortmund last summer for an initial fee of £51 million. He has since broken numerous goalscoring records, registering 25 goals and three assists in just 20 Premier League games.

However, the six-time Premier League winners' form seems to have dipped this season. In their 1-0 loss away against Tottenham Hotspur on February 5, Haaland didn't have a single touch in the opposition box and couldn't register a shot either.

After the game, former Liverpool defender Carragher claimed that perhaps Haaland chose the 'wrong club' to join last summer.

🗣️ "We're only seeing 60% of Erling Haaland...He may have actually picked the wrong club to get the best of of 'him'. We not seeing the full package because of the team he's gone to."

Jamie Carragher doesn't believe Manchester City are the right match for Erling Haaland



However, Gundogan has squashed those claims, telling Sky Sports Germany:

“If you score 25 goals in 20 games, you fit into a team! Our game has become a bit different because of Erling’s qualities. Both he and the team have to adjust to that. We’ve already had outstanding games in this campaign, and I can remember that a few weeks ago everything was hyped up.”

Haaland, 22, has scored 31 goals and provided three assists in 28 games for Manchester City across competitions this season.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on Premier League title race against Arsenal

Pep Guardiola's side had a golden opportunity to reduce the gap to league leaders Arsenal to two points last week after the Gunners lost against Everton. However, Manchester City failed to capitalize on it, losing 1-0 against Tottenham.

Speaking about the title race, Gundogan urged his side to improve their performance, saying:

“It’s important for us to stay calm. We have to realise that we weren’t good enough in the last few games – that goes for everyone. Everyone has to look in the mirror and know that they have to step it up a notch. If we want to close the gap to Arsenal, we can’t afford any more mistakes.”

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday, February 11. They are now six points above second-placed Manchester City.

City will host Aston Villa on Sunday (February 12) in what is another good opportunity to reduce the gap to three points before their mid-week clash.

The Gunners will host the Cityzens on Wednesday, February 15.

