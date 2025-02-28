"If you don't score 60 goals in a season, I'll change my name" - Neymar shares transfer offer he received from Guardiola before joining Barcelona

Santos ace Neymar has revealed that he received a direct offer from Pep Guardiola to join him at Bayern Munich before he joined Barcelona. The Spanish tactician left the Spanish club in 2012 and embarked in a sabbatical leave before joining Bayern a year later.

With over 100 goals scored in a Santos shirt, Neymar was hot property as he prepared to move to Europe for the first time in 2013. He was closely monitored by Barcelona and Real Madrid, with both clubs approaching his representatives over a move.

In a recent interview with Podpah, the 33-year-old revealed that Pep Guardiola was the driving force behind another offer for him at the time. He said that Guardiola approached him to sign for Bayern Munich, promising to get him to score up to 60 goals per season in Germany.

“I almost went to Bayern… because of Pep Guardiola. After I won the Puskás Award, my dad kept calling me at 2AM. I answered, he told me to open the door…. I was in boxers. It was my dad, Pep Guardiola and the translator! Pep told me: I want to sign you and bring you with me, to whatever club I go to. I will make you the best player in the world," Neymar said via Fabrizio Romano.

“He shows me a paper, opens his laptop, tells me where I’d play… Pep also said: if you don’t score 60 goals in a season, I’ll change my name”. I was saying… okay, but what team? Pep said: I can’t tell you yet because it’s not out yet. I convinced him, he said: I’m signing with Bayern. I know it was a cold city but I will take care of you. In the end I decided to join Barcelona," he added.

Neymar arrived Barcelona to much fanfare in 2013, turning down an opportunity to join Guardiola in Germany. The Brazil international went on to form a successful partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in attack, winning the treble in the 2014-15 season.

The forward currently plays for boyhood club Santos, having rejoined them in January after the cancellation of his contract with Al-Hilal. He dreams of a return to Barcelona, the first club he called home in Europe.

Neymar in talks with Barcelona over summer return: Reports

Neymar has commenced talks with LaLiga giants Barcelona over a return to the club in the summer, as per The Athletic. The 33-year-old is currently on the books of Brazilian outfit Santos, where he is expected to play until July 2025.

The report indicates that preliminary talks have commenced between Neymar's agent Pini Zahavi and La Blaugrana president Joan Laporta over a return for the superstar. The former PSG man is in Brazil to work on his fitness after suffering two major injuries in the last 18 months of his career.

Neymar's agent, Zahavi, has a good relationship with Laporta, and this could influence his transfer to the Spanish giants. The forward will join as a free agent, but joining Hansi Flick's side comes with significant question marks, and a deal is far from done.

