"If he didn't score more goals it was only due to lack of luck" - Barcelona star details Robert Lewandowski's debut season with La Liga club

Barcelona winger Raphinha has backed Robert Lewandowski to continue being the club's main man up front.

The Polish superstar was signed from Bayern Munich last summer for a fee of around €45 million. He went on to have a brilliant season, scoring 33 goals in 46 games across competitions and winning the La Liga golden boot (23 goals).

Barcelona, meanwhile, are close to signing 18-year-old striker Vitor Roque from Club Athletico Paranaense. The Catalan giants apparently reached an agreement over a €40 million deal last month.

According to Mundo Deportivo, however, Manchester United could make a late attempt to hijack the Catalan club's deal for Roque. Raphinha, in a recent interview with SPORT, was discussing his compatriot's potential arrival at Spotify Camp Nou.

Asked whether Roque was good enough to displace Lewandowski, the former Leeds United winger responded:

"It's a natural law of life and of football. There comes a time when great players leave room for youngsters. Robert still has a lot of football to give. He had a great season in his first year at Barça, he was the striker in LaLiga and if he didn't score more goals it was only due to lack of luck."

Apart from winning the golden boot, Lewandowski had the most shots on target (56) and xG (24.3) in the league last season (h/t FBRef). The 34-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down and has hinted that he wants to see out his current contract at Barca, which expires in three years' time.

Laporta hints at Xavi's contract renewal at Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez led Barca to La Liga glory last season, ensuring that they won the league title for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

The Catalan giants also won the Supercopa de Espana in January, which was Xavi's first trophy as the club's manager. The Spanish tactician has been at the club since November 2021 and his current deal runs out in June 2024.

In a recent interview, Barcelona resident Joan Laporta was asked to give an update on the status of Xavi's contract. He said, via SPORT:

"He knows that the priority is to improve the team and the viability plan. Then there will be time to extend and improve his contract, he deserves it. He wants to continue and there will be no problem."

The viability plan refers to the formal measures Barca have taken to get their financial affairs in order and prove their economic stability to La Liga. Players such as Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have left in recent months to make space on the club's wage bill.

