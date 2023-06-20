“Me and my family feel very comfortable” - Barcelona superstar signals desire to retire at Camp Nou

Robert Lewandowski has claimed that he could retire at Barcelona. He moved to the Catalan giants last summer for a fee of €50 million.

The Poland international, 34, signed a four-year deal with the Catalan giants after leaving Bayern Munich. He had a successful debut season at Barca, where he won the Pichichi trophy after scoring 23 times in 34 La Liga games.

Lewandowski also played an important role in Barca's La Liga and Supercopa de Espana title wins. He seems to be content at his new club but at his age, retirement can't be too far around the corner.

'Lewa' was asked about his retirement plans on Canal+ Sport (h/t @BarcaTimes), to which he replied:

"My retirement? It’s close. It is very possible that I will finish my career in Barcelona, where me and my family feel very comfortable."

Lewandowski will be 37 years old when his current deal expires at Spotify Camp Nou. The 141-cap Poland international has won every major trophy at the club level and has taken his goal-scoring form to Catalonia.

Before his move to Barcelona, Lewandowski netted 344 goals in 375 career games for Bayern Munich. His goal-scoring abilities have been evident for quite some time and he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

Barcelona are expected to stick with him as their main striking option up front. However, they are close to signing 18-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque as his backup and potential successor.

What Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has said about a move to Saudi Arabia

When Robert Lewandowski arrived at Barcelona, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema was expected to be his direct rival for at least a couple of seasons.

The two fought for the Pichichi trophy during the last campaign, with Lewandowski outscoring Benzema by four goals in the league. The Frenchman, however, has jumped ship and will play for Al-Ittihad next season.

Benzema is one of the latest among many European stars who are joining the financially powerful clubs in the Saudi Pro League. Given his status as one of the world's best strikers, Lewandowski has also reportedly caught the eye of Saudi clubs.

However, the Pole has stated that he isn't interested in a move away from Barca. He told Mundo Deportivo earlier this month (h/t 90min):

"There is no issue. So I don't think about it, because why should I think about it if there is no issue? Especially because my contract [with Barca] still runs for a while. I see what is happening [in Saudi Arabia] but it doesn't worry me, because I have other priorities at the moment."

Lewandowski ended last season with 33 goals in 46 games across competitions.

