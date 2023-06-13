Barcelona have reached an agreement with 18-year-old star previously linked with Arsenal over a 5-year contract - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement to sign former Arsenal transfer target Vitor Roque on a five-year contract.

According to Diario AS, the Catalan giants have reached an agreement over a €40 million transfer fee with Athletico Paranaense for the striker, which will be paid in three instalments. He is expected to join Barcelona ahead of the new season.

They apparently view him as Robert Lewandowski's successor in the long run who can, in the meantime, compete for a starting spot. The 34-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, winning the Golden Boot by scoring 23 times in 34 La Liga games.

However, Barca have lacked a backup No. 9 for Lewandowski ever since Memphis Depay's permanent move to Atletico Madrid in January. Roque, 18, has already played 61 times across competitions for Athletico-PR's senior team, scoring 17 goals and assisting eight times.

Roque has the raw minerals to become a complete striker. He is as good with his passing skills as he is with his finishing. The Brazilian striker also possesses a low center of gravity which aids him when he is trying to get out of tight spaces.

Moreover, while Roque is a No. 9 by trade, he can also be deployed down the wings. Barcelona weren't the only team keeping track of his impressive performances in Brazil.

According to a report by Fichajes.com in April, Arsenal were willing to make an offer for Roque after scouting him for several months. But it seems Deco, Barca's technical secretary, has helped the Catalan outfit secure his signing.

The former Barcelona midfielder's knowledge of the Brazilian market and his good relationship with the player's agent, Andre Cury, has apparently sealed the deal.

Arsenal target publicly snubs Barcelona with recent 24-year-old comments

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Arsenal after his impressive displays in recent seasons.

The Spaniard played in all but two of his team's 38 La Liga games this season, helping them qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. Reports have claimed that he has been eyed as a potential replacement for the exit-bound Sergio Busquets at Barca.

However, Zubimendi has reiterated his desire to stay at the Anoeta, telling El Diario Vasco (h/t Evening Standard) in a recent interview:

"Inheriting Asier Illarramendi’s No. 4 motivates me more than Sergio Busquets’ No. 5."

Real Sociedad captain Asier Illarramendi (33) has donned the No. 4 jersey since the 2015-16 season. It remains to be seen what Zubimendi feels about a potential move to Arsenal.

The Gunners seem set to lose Granit Xhaka this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich touted as potential suitors.

