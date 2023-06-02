Bayern Munich enter race to sign Arsenal star: Reports

Bayern Munich could reportedly make a move to sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka this summer.

According to 4-4-2 (h/t SportsMole), Bayern are ready to offer him a three-year deal with an option for another 12 months. Earlier this month, reports claimed that Bayer Leverkusen had agreed on a deal worth £13 million with Arsenal for the midfielder.

However, it seems the Bavarian giants could spoil Leverkusen's plans to sign the Switzerland international. He is apparently keen on making the switch to Xabi Alonso's side, who have tabled a five-year deal for him.

Moreover, Leverkusen could also offer Xhaka a coaching role once he hangs up his boots. The 30-year-old would believe he still has a few years left in the tanker before retiring.

This season was arguably his finest with the Gunners, where he registered nine goals and seven assists in 47 games across competitions. He helped his side challenge for the Premier League title, although they ultimately fell short and finished second behind Manchester City.

It seems Xhaka's seven-year stay in north London will come to a halt this summer. During that time, he has lifted four trophies with them, including two FA Cups. A move to either of the two Bundesliga teams would see him return to Germany.

Xhaka spent four years at Borussia Monchengladbach before joining Arsenal in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £38.7 million.

Declan Rice sheds light on his future at West Ham amid Arsenal and Bayern Munich links

Declan Rice has claimed that his focus lies entirely on helping West Ham United beat Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League final on June 7.

The Hammers captain has been a vital part of his team's run to their first European final since the Intertoto Cup in the 1999-2000 campaign, which they won against Metz. However, the game against La Viola could be his last in a West Ham shirt.

The 24-year-old, whose contract expires in June 2024, has been the focus of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks. Arsenal are believed to be leading the race to sign him, while Bayern Munich have also been linked with him.

Speaking about his future ahead of the Conference League final, Rice told Sky Sports, via the Mirror:

"My main focus this season, from the World Cup onwards, has been getting us out of a relegation battle and, of course, having one eye on winning this trophy. Everything else is just noise and speculation. Obviously, I can't help that, it comes with playing."

Rice has been at West Ham for a decade, having joined them from Chelsea's academy in the summer of 2013.

