“If you score, it’s because I let you score” - De Gea sends message to Manchester United star ahead of return to Old Trafford with Fiorentina

David De Gea has sent a message to Bruno Fernandes ahead of Manchester United's clash against Fiorentina. The two sides will face off at Old Trafford in a friendly match on Saturday, August 9.

Ad

De Gea was with Manchester United for 12 years before leaving in 2023. He then joined Fiorentina and will return to Old Trafford on Saturday. Ahead of the game, Bruno Fernandes sent him a message, saying (via manutd.com):

"David, my friend, I can't wait to see you at the Snapdragon Cup. I hope you enjoy being back at Old Trafford, to see your fans, your house, your home. At the same time, I hope I score some goals against you and we enjoy the day together! See you soon, my friend."

Ad

Trending

De Gea has now responded to that message, saying on MUTV (via manutd.com):

“Hello, as you know, I’m coming home. For sure, it’s going to be a special game for me.

Bruno, you know, you cannot score against me, and if you score, it’s because I let you score so people keep singing your name! But honestly I can’t wait to see you my friend. I can’t wait to see you all at Old Trafford, so I’ll be there on Saturday, see you soon!”

Ad

Manchester United have also confirmed that Fernandes will put out a presentation before the game to pay tribute to De Gea's time at Old Trafford.

Manchester United set to sign Benjamin Sesko: Reports

As per journalist David Ornstein, Manchester United are set to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig this summer. The Red Devils have struck an agreement with the German club for a fixed fee of €76.5 million with €8.5 million in add-ons.

Ad

Newcastle United were also heavily linked with Sesko, as they look to replace Alexander Isak, who has reportedly demanded to leave the club. They also placed a bid worth €90 million, including add-ons. However, the Slovenian striker chose to move to Old Trafford instead.

Sesko has scored 37 goals and contributed eight assists in 87 games for Leipzig since arriving from Red Bull Salzburg in 2023. He will be Manchester United's third senior attacking signing this summer, following Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. They have also signed left-back Diego Leon.

As per David Ornstein, the Red Devils have also made an inquiry through intermediaries about Carlos Baleba. Brighton & Hove Albion are unwilling to sell the midfielder this summer, but United are keen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More