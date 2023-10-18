Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez are of a higher level than Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. That's according to the opinion of football pundit Janusz Michallik who explained that the Blues and the Reds stars are more important because they make things tick for their respective teams.

Liverpool completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in a deal worth £60 million during the summer transfer window. The midfielder has made a promising start at Anfield, recording two goals to his name in 11 appearances across all competitions.

After watching him impress in his first few games for the Reds, Michallik is of the opinion that the Hungarian is in the mold of a player like Luka Modric. According to him, Szoboszlai, alongside Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez are the engine room of their respective teams. As such, they have a higher ceiling than Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who are merely impact players.

Michallik was quoted as saying by HITC:

“When it comes to ceilings, I could see how 10-15 years from now, how a player like Enzo (Fernandez) or Szoboszlai are, maybe, higher than Saka and Martinelli. It’s different. They rely on very much scoring goals. Or making the game, in terms of assists. Being the impact player.

“Whereas I look at Enzo and Szoboszlai and they could be the Modric’s of the world, where for every season consistently, they are the engine room.

“When I look at players like Enzo and Szoboszlai, I almost feel like, without them, the team doesn’t function. That’s the beauty of that player. That’s why they are sometimes overlooked.

"But in my mind, they are at a higher level than Saka and Martinelli, because if they don’t score, then sometimes you feel like, they could be replaced.”

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool back in action this weekend

Following the international break, the Premier League will return this weekend, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all having important fixtures. To start with, Liverpool will lock horns with Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Saturday (October 21).

Chelsea and Arsenal will also go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge on the same day in what will be the biggest clash of the weekend. Both teams seem to be confident ahead of the clash as they both won their last two games in the English top flight.

Of the two sides, Mauricio Pochettino's men need the win more as they started the season on a poor note. They have won just three of their eight games so far to occupy the 11th position in the table.