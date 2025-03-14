Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Ruben Amorim would like to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The Spanish midfielder was part of the team that went down 4-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday, March 13, in the Europa League Round of 16 second leg.

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick, while Diogo Dalot added a third to help the Red Devils progress to the quarterfinals. Amorim was impressed by Zubimendi's performance.

Speaking after the win, the Manchester United head coach was full of praise for the 25-year-old.

"He's a top player that can change a team, especially in that position. He's one position that can read and block transitions. He's also the first guy in the build-up, I know the player really well, everybody knows he's a top player that can change the team," said Amorim.

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are leading the race for Zubimendi this summer. However, following Amorim's comments, Scholes suggested that the Portuguese wants to sign the Spaniard.

The Englishman also added that his former side could sign Zubimendi if they sell three or four players.

"From that interview, the manager quite likes Zubimendi. If we sell three or four players we might be able to buy him but tonight's a big night," said Scholes.

With Christian Eriksen out of contract this summer and Casemiro linked with an exit, Manchester United could be tempted to move for Martin Zubimendi.

What has Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada said about summer transfer plans?

Martin Zubimendi

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has suggested that the club will invest in the squad at the end of the season. The Red Devils only signed Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven in the January transfer window, but reinforcements are in order this summer.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's game, Berrada added that the Red Devils want to return to the Champions League.

"It is about planning properly for the summer transfer window and having a clear idea of what players we want to bring in. We're making some big efforts to get us in the best financial position. Even if we're outside of Europe - I think we will be in a position to invest in the squad," said Berrada.

He continued:

"Our ambition is to win tonight and win the Europa League and be in the Champions League which is where I think we belong."

Manchester United will face Lyon in the Europa League quarterfinals next month.

