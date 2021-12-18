"If somebody wants to go somewhere else, we have to find a solution" - Klopp on 2 Liverpool stars

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has brushed questions regarding the futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi, in his latest press conference.

Klopp said that that this is not the right time to be talking about the futures of the two players. The 54-year-old manager believes it is more important for the two players and others to continue contributing towards the team.

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur, Jurgen Klopp said:

"It’s a completely normal situation. We don’t talk about or have to talk about the potential of these boys or whatever. It’s about what makes sense for both sides in six or 18 months. It’s not important at the moment at all. In the moment it’s actually important how can you contribute in the moment when you play."

Jurgen Klopp said that no player will stay at Liverpool forever. He added:

"It’s not only the two players which you mentioned, but we will not stay together forever. That’s how it is, and if somebody wants to go somewhere else, we have to find a solution."

Jurgen Klopp has said that players' contract situations are not taken into account when he decides his playing XI. The former Borussia Dortmund manager said:

"I don’t plan with players in the case of the others cannot play. It’s about how you play in the moment and then you are in the starting line-up. If your contract expires in two months, in four days or in five years, it makes absolutely no difference."

"They are all important but not because they are happy when they don’t start. They are important because they can really contribute in a moment when they start or when they come on and that’s why they are Liverpool players."

Divock Origi and Oxlade-Chamberlain have featured regularly for Liverpool

Questions regarding the future of Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were bound to arise sooner or later. Oxlade-Chamberlain has 18 months remaining in his Liverpool contract, while Origi's contract runs out at the end of the season.

Despite their contract situations, both Origi and Chamberlain have seen regular game time this season. Origi has scored key goals for Liverpool. The 26-year-old forward netted an injury-time winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers before scoring the winner against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Oxlade-Chamberlain:



"It's pretty much the best Oxlade since I'm here. I'm really happy with Ox in this moment and hopefully it stays like this." 🔴 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Oxlade-Chamberlain:"It's pretty much the best Oxlade since I'm here. I'm really happy with Ox in this moment and hopefully it stays like this." 🔴 https://t.co/GbrY029LLk

Also Read Article Continues below

Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, has made 20 appearances for Liverpool this season.

Edited by Bhargav