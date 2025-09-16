“If someone can smash Garnacho that’s even better” - Former Manchester United star makes emphatic claim ahead of Chelsea clash

Former England defender Wes Brown has urged Manchester United players to 'smash' Alejandro Garnacho when he plays for Chelsea at Old Trafford this weekend. He believes that Ruben Amorim's side will have chances to win the game, but will need the fans in the stadium to be behind them throughout.

Ad

Speaking on MUTV, Brown claimed that Manchester United need to be strong and brave in their approach, as Chelsea are doing well this season. He wants to see one of the players from the home side 'smashing into' Garnacho, after the Argentine left the Red Devils to join the FIFA Club World Cup champions in the summer. He said (via METRO):

"We’re gonna have to have courage. We’re gonna have to be strong. I think Chelsea are doing okay at the moment. If someone can smash Garnacho that’s even better. We need to make it a game where we get the crowd behind us, and we get opportunities."

Ad

Trending

Brown urged Manchester United to keep Garnacho in the summer, as he believes that the Argentine was talented, but the social media antics were the biggest issue. He said (via GOAL)

"There are rumours around Alejandro Garnacho but when he has been fit he usually starts, he doesn’t play in every game but that’s normal. I think social media has been his downfall, it’s too tied up in football. He’s a young player from the youth team so I want him to be a success when they are still at the age in which they can improve. I’ve seen his tweets and things, but that’s a young kid being stupid; he shouldn't leave on the back of those."

Ad

The Blues signed Garnacho for £40 million in the summer, after he was banished from the Manchester United first team by Ruben Amorim.

Ex-Manchester United star blames Alejandro Garnacho for Chelsea draw at Brentford

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster slammed Alejandro Garnacho after Chelsea's draw at Brentford. He claimed that the winger failed to do the basics in the final minutes of the game and should have been able to stop Fabio Carvalho from scoring the goal. He said on his YouTube Channel:

Ad

“If one of my players had done that in the 94th minute, he’d switched off, and he’d just come on. I’m getting in the changing room at full time and one; I’m absolutely battering him, because you can’t switch off like that. Two, I’m talking to the coaches. ‘Have you told him? Have you made sure he knows that he’s supposed to be at the back post? Because if he doesn’t know, it’s your fault, and you should have told him.’"

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League table, with eight points from their four matches. Manchester United are 14th in the table and host the Blues on Saturday, September 20, in the Premier League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More