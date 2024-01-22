"If we speak up they sanction us, but everyone has seen it" - Barcelona boss Xavi accuses Real Madrid of benefitting from refereeing decisions 

Barcelona boss Xavi has reacted to Real Madrid's 3-2 La Liga win against Almeria on Sunday (January 21) following three contentious VAR decisions.

Los Blancos fell behind to first-half goals from Largie Ramazani (1') and Edgar Gonzalez (43') but halved the deficit through Jude Bellingham's spot kick in the 57th minute. The English midfielder's penalty was awarded for an unconvincing handball inside Almeria's box.

The visitors were denied a third goal in the 61st minute for a foul in the build-up. Carlo Ancelotti's men then found an equaliser through Vinicius Junior, whose effort seemed to have come off the top of his arm (67'). However, VAR allowed the goal to stand, after which Dani Carvajal won his side the match in injury time.

When asked about these decisions, Xavi said (via Metro):

"I stick with [Gaizka] Garitano’s [Almeria head coach] words and [Alfredo] Relano’s [Spanish journalist] reflection. That’s the good one, the correct one. Very good journalist. If we speak up they sanction us, but everyone has seen it."

He added:

"Let’s keep working, and as far as we can. There are things that we don’t control, everyone has seen it today."

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after Sunday's win, a point behind surprise leaders Girona with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Almeria are rock bottom of the league, having managed just six points in 21 matches this campaign.

Barcelona have found it difficult to keep pace with their arch-rivals and are placed third, seven points behind Los Blancos.

Almeria star slams VAR decisions after Real Madrid loss

Gonzalo Melero (via Getty Images)

Almeria midfielder Gonzalo Melero slammed the refereeing decisions in his side's 3-2 league defeat against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

The visitors were in desperate need of three points as they found themselves 10 behind Sevilla, who are 17th and just clear off the drop zone. Speaking after the match, Melero said (via Metro):

"It pains me to say it, but there’s no other way to take it. And that’s not the first this year. What happened today went beyond all limits, it was unbelievable. Nothing more could have been done for them to win the game."

Up next for Almeria is a home fixture against Alavez on Friday (January 26). Meanwhile, Real Madrid are preparing for a test against eighth-placed Las Palmas on Saturday (January 27).