"If it stays that way, we’ll get him" - Bayern president makes bold claim about potentially securing transfer of Harry Kane

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness recently made a bold claim about signing Harry Kane this summer.

The Bavarians have earmarked Harry Kane as their top transfer target this summer. The Tottenham Hotspur forward's contract expires next summer and it is unlikely he will renew it.

Daniel Levy reportedly has no intentions of selling the 29-year-old to a Premier League rival. Bayern have already submitted two bids of €70 million and €80 million so far but both have been rejected.

However, last week, Bayern chiefs reportedly held a 'secret meeting' with Levy and are confident of reaching a deal for €100 million. Hoeness is now confident that Harry Kane will be a Bayern player next season as long as the England international honors his word.

He said (via Munich newspaper Abendzeitung):

“He [Kane] signalled very clearly that his decision was made. And if it stays that way, we’ll get him. Levy is clever. First we have to get him to name a price. He plays for time, is a great professional. I appreciate him very much. But on the other side [at Bayern] there aren’t any people who have been doing this since yesterday."

He added:

“He wants to play internationally [in Europe]. Tottenham won’t be there next season, unlike our club. He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe. What we really like about Kane is that his advisors, that is his father and his brother, are very pleasant. So far they have always stood by what they have promised. And if it stays that way, then that’s okay.”

Spurs had a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, finishing eighth in the Premier League with just 60 points. Harry Kane is in the prime of his career and may be tempted to join Bayern Munich to play Champions League football and contend for silverware.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel admits they are looking for a new forward amid Harry Kane rumors

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel recently revealed that the Bavarians are looking for a new number nine amid rumors that the club are targeting Harry Kane.

During a press conference, Tuchel said (via Football365):

“I have a very boring answer: I do not comment on players who are not with us. It’s well known that we are looking for a number 9. If we find someone that fits in, then we’ll go all in. If we don’t find anyone, we’re happy with our squad. But we need more patience.”

Harry Kane would be the perfect signing for Bayern. The 29-year-old has established himself as one of the most devastating finishers in the Premier League for over a decade.

He has made 435 appearances across all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. He has also scored 213 Premier League goals, the second-most in the competition's history.