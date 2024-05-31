“If you are from the streets, no one wants to apologise” - Manchester United coach explains why Jadon Sancho refused apology to Ten Hag

Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy has revealed why Jadon Sancho refused to apologise to Erik ten Hag. It came after the attacker had a public falling out with the Dutch manager in September 2023.

Sancho didn't feature in United's squad to face Arsenal at the Emirates in the Premier League in September. When asked about it, Ten Hag said that he didn't train well and was hence, excluded. The attacker then put up a social media post, denying the Dutchman's claims and claiming that he's been made into a scapegoat.

Sancho was barred from Manchester United's first-team training as well as the other facilities. Reports suggested that Ten Hag would welcome him back only if he apologises but he refused to do so. Benni McCarthy has now revealed his conversation with Ten Hag and Sancho, telling 947 (via Sport Bible):

"I spoke to the manager and I said to him that you know the delicacy. I told him I think Jadon feels that if he apologises then he’s going to be classed as someone who doesn’t train hard, that doesn’t work hard and that everything that was said against him was true.

"If you are from the streets, no one wants to apologise because then you’re admitting you are not training well, you are lazy, everything you are accused of. Jadon wasn’t going to have that. The manager just said that all he wants is an apology."

McCarthy then shared his conversation with Sancho:

"I spoke to Jadon as a coach, as a mentor, as a friend, and as someone who grew up on the streets and knows the code.

"But Jadon just wasn’t seeing it. He said, 'I ain’t apologising because if I do, I’m apologising for being lazy, always being late, not giving my best. That’s what I’m apologising for'. And those were his reasons."

Sancho didn't feature for Manchester United after that and was sent out on loan to his former side Borussia Dortmund in January 2024.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Jadon Sancho's performance against PSG

Jadon Sancho has had an excellent loan spell at Borussia Dortmund so far, helping them reach the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid. He put in an excellent performance in the first leg of their semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, which they won 1-0. They eventually won the tie 2-0 on aggregate.

After the game, Erik ten Hag said about the attacker's future at Old Trafford (via Manchester Evening News):

"So let's say this: yesterday he played very good and I already talked about [that]. He's a very good player.

"He showed why Manchester United bought him and he showed also he represents a high value for Manchester United, which is good. So I'm happy. I'm happy for Jadon, for the performance yesterday and we'll see what is going to happen in the future."

Sancho's contract with Manchester United expires in 2025 and they would be willing to sell him for £30 million. Dortmund are interested in making the loan permanent while other clubs are monitoring the situation as well.