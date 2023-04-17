“If they support the team or not, it’s not our problem” – Arsenal star Granit Xhaka makes emphatic claim on Liverpool draw

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has claimed he doesn't care about the fans' impact on the game in the stadium after he was accused of 'waking' the Anfield crowd last week.

The Gunners faced Liverpool at Anfield on April 9. They had a dream start, racing to a 2-0 lead within 28 minutes via goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus. The Kop end was silenced and it seemed like the Reds' dismal season would continue.

In the 41st minute, however, Xhaka was booked for a challenge on Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool right-back retaliated and faced up with the Switzerland international. The latter obliged, which riled the Anfield crowd up into full force again. Arsenal conceded a goal a minute later and never got back into the game after, barely holding onto a point as the game ended 2-2.

When asked about the incident with Alexander-Arnold, Xhaka played his role down. He said (via The Standard):

“Listen, we don’t really care about who is waking up the fans or not. This is not our job. They are supporters for West Ham or Liverpool. If they support the team or not, it’s not our problem. But we allowed them back to 2-1 too easily. The 2-2 is too easy. And like this, we didn’t win the last two games.”

Arsenal's fortunes didn't improve on Sunday (April 16) as they once again threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against West Ham United. While they still lead the Premier League with 74 points, if Manchester City were to win their game in hand, their lead would just be a single point.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka makes a vow to fans following draws against Liverpool and West Ham

Granit Xhaka promised fans that they would see a response from the Gunners after losing four points in their past two Premier League games. With just seven games left in their season, Arsenal will need to try to win all their remaining games in order to win their first league title in 19 years.

Xhaka spoke to Football.London:

"I think you play away to Liverpool and away today in two very difficult games, in my opinion. We knew that. But let’s refresh everything now. Let’s analyse the game today and after we keep going from tomorrow. I am sure that you guys, but as well from our side, will see a reaction on Friday."

Arsenal will next face Southampton in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on April 21.

