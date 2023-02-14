“If it were any team, it would be Man U” – Elon Musk’s old quotes on buying Manchester United resurface amid fresh links

Elon Musk has been linked with buying Manchester United. The Glazers, United's current owners, have put the club up for sale, and Musk has been linked with a move to buy the club.

The owner of Tesla and Twitter, Musk was named the world's second richest person by Forbes in 2022. He has an estimated ner worlth of £157 billion. United, meanwhile, are valued at £4.5 billion.

In the light of the latest development, Musk's old comments about his desire to buy the Red Devils have resurfaced. He had once said (via Express):

"Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid. Standup is my side-hustle."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man, has also been linked with a move to buy the Red Devils. Qatari bids have also reportedly arrived for the Red Devils' acquisition. Given United's status as one of the most popular clubs in the world, there should be no shortage of potential suitors.

Elon Musk buying Manchester United would be huge

Elon Musk's interest in buying Manchester United would be huge for fans. They have been frustrated with the Glazers for a while now.

After United beat Manchester City last month, club legend Gary Neville said that the Red Devils need new owners. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"The club still needs new owners;hthe Glazers need to sell quickly in the next month or two.hThat would give even more confidence to the clubhthat they’ve got the right managernand hopefully got better owners, who have got the money the club need; rather than extracting from the club, they can put money into the club."

Neville added on the Overlap show:

"I said five months ago Manchester United owners have to sell the club because they need the cash to redevelop the training ground and stadium like what Liverpool are doing. Chelsea's valuation of £4.25bn will only last for 12-18 months before people realise the club aren't making profit.

It makes complete sense for Liverpool owners to want to sell the club, as they don't have the money to compete with the other clubs in the league. They've developed the stadium, they've got Jurgen Klopp as manager, and if the Chelsea valuation is now set there as a benchmark for other clubs."

United (46) are third in the standings, five points behind leaders Arsenal, having played two games more.

