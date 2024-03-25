“If that’s their quality they’re a mid-table team” - Graeme Souness names 3 Chelsea stars who must improve quickly

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has claimed that Chelsea trio Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Nicolas Jackson need to improve. The pundit believes that they have not lived up to their price tags yet and have to step up.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Souness stated that the Chelsea trio have had enough time to settle in this season and need to start kicking on now. He believes that the club hierarchy have shown faith in the youngsters, and now it is up to them to show on the pitch that they were worth the money. He said (via Metro):

"The hierarchy at Chelsea and the supporters at Chelsea must just be hoping that it's going to take a year for these new players to bed in and get a look at the Premier League, and then they'll kick on. Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo… they're not really showing £100m-player qualities right now. They have to improve. [Nicolas] Jackson up front has to improve too. They will all be hoping this is a learning year for them but they have to up their game."

Souness added:

"I try to cut them some slack because they're young but those three have to start turning up, and others. If they don't Chelsea are going to have to go again when it comes to spending money. Because if that's their quality they're a mid-table team, and that won't be acceptable to the owners or the fans. That's a group of supporters who are used to winning silverware."

Chelsea have struggled in the Premier League once again this season and sit 11th in the table. However, they managed to make it to the Carabao Cup final, where they lost to Liverpool, and are in the FA Cup semifinals, where they face Manchester City next month.

Graeme Souness blasted Chelsea owners earlier this season

Graeme Souness has not been a fan of the new Chelsea owners and blasted them earlier this season. He claimed that they spoilt a club that was challenging for trophies and made them a mid-table side.

Souness wrote in the Daily Mail:

"Unbelievable! Congratulations, Mr Boehly. Chelsea have dropped from a team that was winning trophies nearly every year to their current level – a mid-table club. I don't see this being the quick fix Chelsea fans will expect. It all adds up to dangerous territory for Mauricio. He's going to need all the luck he can find."

Mauricio Pochettino's future at Stamford Bridge is still in the balance, as the fans are not happy with the manager.