"If you do that, you won’t stand a chance" - Bodo/Glimt manager slams Tottenham's approach against Arsenal ahead of Europa League clash 

Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen has criticized Tottenham Hotspur's plans against Arsenal in the Premier League on October 1.

Spurs were beaten 3-1 by their arch-rivals at the Emirates. The Gunners were the much better side in the game, but they were helped by the Lilywhites' defensive approach.

Tottenham had just 35% possession and managed just seven attempts on goal as compared to Arsenal's 22.

The Gunners have started the season brilliantly, having lost just one out of nine matches in all competitions so far. They are at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal will next take on Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League at home today (October 6). Ahead of the game, Knutsen stressed the importance of taking the game to the Gunners instead of sitting deep.

He told the Evening Standard (via HITC):

“We need to be aggressive in the low block, high intensity in the high press. And we will have to control the ball. Tottenham only defended, Zurich only defended. If you do that you won’t stand a chance against them.”

Bodo/Glimt are currently at the top of their group, having beaten FC Zurich 2-1 and playing out a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are second after beating FC Zurich 2-1. Their game against PSV was postponed following Queen Elizabeth II's demise.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta impressed with Bodo/Glimt

In a pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta stated his admiration for the way the Norwegian side play.

He praised their players and the coach, saying (via Arsenal.com):

"There are a few really good players and it’s a really good coach as well, and they have a clear identity with how they play. You can see straight away what they are trying to do and again I’ve been impressed with them."

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard spent his formative years with Stromsgodset. The Norwegian knows Bodo/Glimt and it is expected that he would have helped Arteta set up his side for their clash today.

When asked about what the midfielder told them, the Spanish manager said:

"We just spoke about what I saw. I will do the same with the staff, and he was really clear. He said exactly the same opinion and he said tomorrow will be a really tough match."

Notably, Bodo/Glimt beat Jose Mourinho's AS Roma 6-1 last year in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Hence, it could be a good challenge for Arteta's side.

