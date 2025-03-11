“If there’s a race he’s going to win one” - Joleon Lescott names Arsenal star who can still make opponents ‘nervous’ despite lack of form

Former England defender Jolen Lescott has praised Arsenal star Raheem Sterling for his pace. The pundit insists that Sterling remains a dangerous attacker despite his poor form for the Gunners.

Sterling joined Mikel Arteta's side on a season-long loan from Chelsea last summer. The English winger has so far struggled to make an impact during his time at the Emirates.

Arsenal have been riddled with injuries this season, especially in attack, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Bukayo Saka sidelined due to injuries. Saka has been out with a hamstring injury since December and is expected to return before the end of the season, while Jesus and Havertz will not return this campaign.

Gabriel Martinelli recently returned to action against Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend, having been sidelined since last month.

Despite Arsenal's injury crisis, Sterling has failed to meaningfully contribute, scoring just one goal in 22 games this term. He has registered only 307 minutes of Premier League action this season.

However, Lescott believes opponent defenders would still sweat at the thought of going up against Sterling due to his pace. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel, the former Manchester City defender stated (via TBR Football):

“If you’re a defender regardless of anything if I’m looking at the teamsheet and I’m seeing Sterling, I’m nervous. If there’s a race he’s going to win one. But you’re still worried about the pace, you’re questioning that at the minute, but I’m still believing he is fast – he’s faster than most defenders.”

The Gunners will next face PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday (March 12).

Rio Ferdinand says Arsenal star Raheem Sterling isn't 'playing like himself'

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has offered his thoughts on why Raheem Sterling's tenure at the Emirates so far hasn't gone well. The pundit believes the England international has been a shadow of the player he actually is at Arsenal.

Sterling has a wealth of Premier League experience under his belt across stints at Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea. The winger enjoyed an abundance of success at the Etihad, winning four league titles with City.

Ferdinand feels Sterling is now lacking confidence at Arsenal. The pundit said on his YouTube channel (via TBR Football):

“But what I would say is he ain’t playing like Sterling. When he’s on the pitch, I understand why because he’s lacking a bit of confidence. He’s playing a kind of a subdued approach, the Sterling that we know and we love, he gets the ball and he’s direct, running at you.”

