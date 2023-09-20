“If they’re gonna be your best players, you are in trouble” – Manchester United duo labeled ‘not good enough’ by UK podcaster

A UK podcaster has said that Manchester United are destined for trouble if Bruno Fernandes and Aaron-Wan Bissaka are considered the club's best players.

Erik ten Hag's side have made a terrible start to the season, losing three of their five league games and conceding 10 goals in their last four. They lost 3-1 at Arsenal before the international break and went down by the same scoreline at home to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

With just six points, the Red Devils are closer to the relegation zone (six points) than the top four (seven points). Things are about to get tougher as Ten Hag's side visits the Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday (September 20) to take on Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League opener.

The podcaster, by the name of Culture Cams, said on DR Sports:

"I am worried if Ten Hag is going to make it till January. Why is it that every single time in the second half we come out as if he wasn't even speaking English in there bro? We come out clueless, like, what's going on."

He named Wan-Bissaka and captain Bruno Fernandes as not being good enough, stunting the team's growth:

"People like Wan-Bissaka, not good enough. Bruno, not good enough, bro. With people like Bruno, with people like Rashford, with people like Wan-Bissaka, as your trusted men, there's a cap on how good your team are gonna be."

"You're going to finish around fourth. If they're gonna be your best players, you are in trouble. Let me just tell you that for free."

Manchester United are 13th in the league after five games, nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

How have Bruno Fernandes and Aaron-Wan Bissaka performed for Manchester United this season?

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes was handed the Manchester United captaincy this season and has fared decently in five league games. The midfielder has played every minute of every game, contributing a goal and two assists.

Meanwhile, Wan-Bissaka, 25, has started four of the five league games, playing the entire 90 minutes thrice. The English right-back registered his lone assist of the campaign in the 1-0 home win over Wolves on the opening day.

While Fernandes is expected to start at Bayern on Wednesday, Wan-Bissaka will be out for a few weeks after sustaining an injury in the Brighton defeat. Other notable absentees include former captain Harry Maguire, midfielder Mason Mount and centre-back Rafael Varane.

Luke Shaw, Tyron Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Sofyan Amrabat are also out injured while wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho are unavailable due to off-field issues.