"If other things come along, then we’ll have to decide" - La Masia graduate responds to rumors linking him with a return to Barcelona

La Masia graduate Chadi Riad has responded to rumors about a potential return to Barcelona, saying that he is committed solely to his current side Real Betis at the moment.

The defender made the move to Betis last summer in a €2.5 million transfer, with Barca also securing a 50% sell-on clause in the process. They also had a €7 million buyback clause inserted in his contract, which they are reportedly willing to trigger in the summer transfer window.

Riad has already made 19 appearances for Betis this season, helping them to a respectable sixth position in the La Liga table so far.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo this week, he was asked about a potential return to the Camp Nou. The Moroccan said that he is enjoying his football at the moment, and is focused on his current team's objectives for the season.

He said (via Barca Blaugranres):

"I only have Betis on my mind. Now Betis is my team and that’s it. If Barça will come later, I don’t know... I simply work day by day. I’m focused on the present because if you put your mind on other things, you end up losing concentration and things end up going wrong... I’m going to give 100 per cent for this team and keep going."

"Betis is my team now and I’m going to give 100 per cent for this team and keep going. Then, if other things come along, then we’ll have to decide. For the moment, I’m focused on the present."

Barcelona are currently running thin on depth in their senior squad. Manager Xavi has brought about a youth revolution in the squad, integrating multiple defensive talents like Hector Fort and Pau Cubarsi into the first team.

The re-acquisition of Riad could be another step in improving the young group of talent for Barcelona's post-Xavi era.

Barcelona eyeing up free transfer for experienced shotstopper from fellow La Liga side

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are eyeing up a free transfer for goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski from Rayo Vallecano in the summer.

The North Macedonian has proven to be one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga over the past couple of seasons, helping Vallecano become a regular in the top-flight. He has made 180 appearances since joining them in 2018, keeping an impressive 51 clean sheets in the process. He also has an impressive 62 caps for North Macedonia.

The 30-year-old is entering the final five months of his contract, which could entice the Catalans into making a move for the shotstopper in the summer.

With Marc-Andre Ter Stegen also rumored to move to the Saudi Pro League, Dimitrievski could be a top-class and cost-effective replacement, in case the Germany international does depart the Camp Nou.

