Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker has suggested that Erik ten Hag will find it hard to deal with Neymar at Manchester United. He believes that the Dutch manager would be against the signing, even if the possible new owners push for it.

Neymar has been linked with an exit from PSG and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in the Brazilian forward. Chelsea are also said to be in the running after Barcelona ruled out a move due to financial issues.

Speaking to Apostagolos, Parker claimed that he does not want to see Neymar at Manchester United. He believes that the situation would be similar to Cristiano Ronaldo's second-spell at Old Trafford, which ended with an acrimonious exit for the Portuguese forward. He said:

"I don't want Nèymar at Man United. No, not at all. If that were to happen, all you would have done was to go from the frying pan to the fire with the Ronaldo situation in mind. Erik ten Hag isn't drinking any alcohol as far as I'm concerned, so I couldn't imagine him taking a decision to bring in a modern version of Ronaldo in that sense. And if we were going to compare them on the pitch, Nèymar can't even lace Ronaldo's boots."

Parker stated that the Brazilian would cause issues at Old Trafford and added:

“If things aren't going his way, he will cause issues. He gets involved with players on the pitch, which causes other players to lose their discipline. I have seen it too many times at PSG and Brazil. He whines players up. I'm not saying that it's intentional, but he loses it. He can't deal with losing the ball.”

Chelsea open talks to sign Manchester United target Neymar

Chelsea have opened talks to sign Manchester United target Neymar, as per Le10 Sport. The reports claims that the Blues are looking to spend big once again and see the Brazilian as the perfect marquee signing for their squad.

PSG are reportedly open to selling the former Barcelona star as they start their squad rebuild. Arsenal are also keen on the Brazilian, but Manchester United are leading the race as the Saudi Consortium want him as the first signing if they get control of the club.

Le10 Sport went on to claim that Neymar wanted to rejoin Barcelona, but they are not planning to make a move due to financial difficulties. PSG's other plan is to use the Brazilian in a swap deal to get Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

