“If you think Ronaldo is better than Messi I ain’t taking you seriously” "Will win the World Cup" - Fans rejoice as Argentine great steals the show against Estonia

Lionel Messi is once again at the peak of his powers for Argentina, having scored a phenomenal 47-minute hat-trick to give his national team a 3-0 lead over Estonia.
Messi, 34, was in scintillating form for Argentina against Italy in Finalissima on June 1. He has continued his impressive performance in the 3-0 win over Italy against Estonia.
The legendary forward tucked home an 8th-minute penalty when Germán Pezzella was fouled by Matvei Igonen. He would then add to his tally with a fine effort on the stroke of half-time, gliding past Estonian defenders after an astute pass from Pau Gomez.
Messi would grab his third in the 47th minute with a brilliant finish following impressive build-up play with the Argentinian at the forefront of the move. It's been a game all about the Paris Saint-Germain star and he has shown why many are in the belief that he may deliver Argentina the World Cup in Qatar.
Here are some reactions on Twitter to Messi's hat-trick, with his international tally now standing at 84 goals:
Can Lionel Messi lead Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
It took Lionel Messi a while, but he finally won his first major trophy with Argentina last year with success in Copa America. The clock is ticking on Messi's international career and the one trophy that evades perhaps the greatest player in history is the World Cup.
The 34-year-old came close to glory in 2014, only to lose an agonizing final to Germany in extra-time. The 2022 World Cup may be the veteran forward's last dance with Argentina and he will be eager to finally lift the trophy in Qatar.
He has shed light on his situation with his national side after the tournament later this year, saying (via Sky Sports):
"I don't know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming. After Qatar, I will have to reassess many things."
It could be in his final tournament with La Albiceleste that he lifts the World Cup to end his storied international career. Argentina are among the favorites, having impressed in the World Cup qualifiers, and will look to win a group consisting of Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.
Get past that group and the PSG star could be leading his country to a third World Cup success.