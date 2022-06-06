×
“If you think Ronaldo is better than Messi I ain’t taking you seriously” "Will win the World Cup" - Fans rejoice as Argentine great steals the show against Estonia

Lionel Messi has destroyed Estonia tonight
Matthew Guyett
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 06, 2022 01:11 AM IST

Lionel Messi is once again at the peak of his powers for Argentina, having scored a phenomenal 47-minute hat-trick to give his national team a 3-0 lead over Estonia.

Messi, 34, was in scintillating form for Argentina against Italy in Finalissima on June 1. He has continued his impressive performance in the 3-0 win over Italy against Estonia.

The legendary forward tucked home an 8th-minute penalty when Germán Pezzella was fouled by Matvei Igonen. He would then add to his tally with a fine effort on the stroke of half-time, gliding past Estonian defenders after an astute pass from Pau Gomez.

Messi would grab his third in the 47th minute with a brilliant finish following impressive build-up play with the Argentinian at the forefront of the move. It's been a game all about the Paris Saint-Germain star and he has shown why many are in the belief that he may deliver Argentina the World Cup in Qatar.

Here are some reactions on Twitter to Messi's hat-trick, with his international tally now standing at 84 goals:

HATTRICK MESSI! 🇦🇷🌟 https://t.co/pJheXku4Y6

47 minute hat trick for Leo Messi 🇦🇷Light things 😤 https://t.co/tcCpGyJuj5
Football is all about opinions, but if you think Ronaldo is better than Messi then I ain’t taking yours seriously
Lionel Messi has just doubled the lead for Argentina, scoring his 2nd goal of the night. https://t.co/KQeJaPEpHR

Unpopular opinion: If Messi played against the teams European nations play on the regular, he would have 150+ goals at the international level.
For real 🤯Imagine if Messi had spent his career playing against these European teams in the striker role than a playmaker, he would have had at least 2000 international goals by now #ArgentinaEstonia #GOAT #Player of the Year
Hearing of a Messi clinic😨

What if Messi was the one playing against Luxembourg and co.?🌚
Messi might equal Ronaldo's goal tally against Estonia 🇪🇪 (One of Ronaldo's most favorite opponents) in one game tonight
Two first-half goals for Leo Messi against Estonia. It’s what he does 🇦🇷#Messi𓃵 https://t.co/zGpdHeQHrx

I love how happy Messi is with this Argentina team. After all the heartbreaking moments, after all his efforts, no one deserves this joy as much as him.
"Finished Messi" has 27 goal contributions in his last 30 games.. Standards are too high
Messi having a taste of what Ronaldo is enjoying

If only Messi would’ve played against European teams instead of South American, he’d have double the amount of goals of Ronaldo 😔 https://t.co/T9D4oJqn0n
Leo Messi first half picture 💙🇦🇷#Messi #Argentina #Messi𓃵 https://t.co/CuyQvSoE1K

Messi Hattrick😍🚀🚀 Argentina will win the world cup,mark this tweet.

Can Lionel Messi lead Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The 34-year-old may be playing in his final international tournament
It took Lionel Messi a while, but he finally won his first major trophy with Argentina last year with success in Copa America. The clock is ticking on Messi's international career and the one trophy that evades perhaps the greatest player in history is the World Cup.

The 34-year-old came close to glory in 2014, only to lose an agonizing final to Germany in extra-time. The 2022 World Cup may be the veteran forward's last dance with Argentina and he will be eager to finally lift the trophy in Qatar.

He has shed light on his situation with his national side after the tournament later this year, saying (via Sky Sports):

"I don't know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming. After Qatar, I will have to reassess many things."
It could be in his final tournament with La Albiceleste that he lifts the World Cup to end his storied international career. Argentina are among the favorites, having impressed in the World Cup qualifiers, and will look to win a group consisting of Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Get past that group and the PSG star could be leading his country to a third World Cup success.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian

