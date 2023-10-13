"If there was a tournament to waste money, Paris would win it" - La Liga chief Javier Tebas makes emphatic claim about PSG

At the Festival dello Sport, La Liga president Javier Tebas didn't mince his words as he unleashed a scathing critique of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s financial approach. The event, organized by La Gazzetta dello Sport, saw Tebas champion the Spanish football economic model while delivering pointed blows to the Parisians.

Tebas took the platform as an opportunity to extol the virtues of La Liga's financial prudence. He highlighted Barcelona's recent transactions as a shining example of Spain's commitment to fiscal responsibility. He went on to slam the Premier League, questioning the "pace of investment of English clubs," while claiming that Spain preferred not to "generate losses".

However, the highlight of his appearance was his sharp commentary on PSG's financial habits. The 61-year-old pulled no punches as he dissected the Parisians' exorbitant spending. Speaking at the event, he said (via SPORT):

"In France, we know that PSG has lost 605 million euros and that without financial engineering would be many more. If there was a tournament to waste money, Paris would win it."

This latest diatribe will only add to the ongoing verbal feud between Tebas and the PSG's ownership. The La Liga president's remarks will likely not go unnoticed in the higher echelons of the French club.

Tebas took swings at PSG and Kylian Mbappe amid La Liga spending limits announcement

Last month, La Liga president Javier Tebas took swings at Paris Saint-Germain and their star player Kylian Mbappe. During a comprehensive presentation about spending caps for Spanish clubs, Tebas found himself fielding questions about the noticeable absence of marquee names in Spain's top flight.

This comes at a time when La Liga is grappling with a decline in viewer interest, largely attributed to the departures of football giants like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Tebas said (via Mirror):

“If we look at the clubs where they are, we see that these are clubs that are pouring money. Of course, we would have liked them to come, but they weren’t there last year either."

Then, the conversation turned toward Kylian Mbappe, who had been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer before opting to stay put in Paris. Tebas was unequivocal in his disdain for the Frenchman's decision, saying:

“Mbappe stayed in a championship that is not competitive.”

While Mbappe has hinted at a possible future move to Real Madrid, the league isn't pleased that he has snubbed them twice in recent times.