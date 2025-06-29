"If we try that way, we’re dead" - Luis Enrique sends Lionel Messi warning to PSG players

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique has issued a warning to his side ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup meeting with Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates. Both sides are set to lock horns in the Round of 16 in Atlanta having made it out of their respective groups.

A former manager of Messi's at Barcelona, Enrique made his thoughts clear as he spoke with the press ahead of Sunday's game. The tactician named the 38-year-old Argentine star as the greatest footballer in history, pointing at his longevity. He also stated that he knows not to try to stop the Barcelona legend with any one player but hopes his side does so collectively.

"For me, without a doubt, Lionel Messi is the best football player in history. Messi’s prime has lasted 10-15 years, he’s the benchmark for the best player in history. His longevity over so many years, competing at the highest level every three days. I’ve seen Messi do things in training that belong to another breed, incredible things.

"To be honest, if we want to stop Lionel Messi, it’s not possible to do it with just one player. Because if we try that way, we’re dead. We need to defend collectively. Everyone must be ready to defend, everyone must be ready to have, pass, and keep the ball. We have to do it as a team, not individually, because Leo Messi can dribble past any player.”

Luis Enrique was Messi's boss at Barcelona when they won the treble in the 2014-15 season, a feat he repeated with PSG last month. The Argentine star will face PSG for the first time since leaving the French giants after a two-year spell in Paris.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are clear underdogs heading into the last-16 clash against the European champions but have yet to lose in the competition so far. PSG lost to Brazilian outfit Botafogo in the group stage and will be wary of the MLS side trying to get the better of them in Atlanta.

Luis Enrique looking forward to Lionel Messi reunion in PSG-Inter Miami clash

PSG manager Luis Enrique has revealed that he looks forward to his side facing MLS outfit Inter Miami in their FIFA Club World Cup last-16 clash. With a place in the quarterfinal of the tournament on the line, both sides will lock horns at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday.

Speaking in his press conference, Luis Enrique revealed that the game will be an emotional one for him due to his meeting Inter Miami's squad. He went on to name Lionel Messi as the best player in football history, as well.

“It will be a special and emotional match for me, seeing all these players again (Messi, Busquets, Alba, Suárez, Mascherano), who are more than just players, they are friends… Yes, for me Leo is the best in the history of football, without a doubt.”

Five of the Inter Miami squad Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, and manager Javier Mascherano, were players under Enrique at Barcelona. They tasted significant success together, winning the treble in a remarkable 2014-15 season.

