"If you want to fight, I'm ready" - UFC fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio leaps to Lionel Messi's defense after Canelo Alvarez threat

Boxing star Canelo Alvarez recently hit out at Lionel Messi on social media after a video of the Argentine seemingly kicking a Mexico jersey in the dressing room went viral. UFC fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio, a fellow countryman of the Paris Saint-German (PSG) superstar, has now come to his defense.

The Argentine MMA fighter stated that Lionel Messi's actions were not disrespectful while urging Canelo to remain silent if he does not know how dressing room protocol in football works. Ponzinibbio told MMA Fighting (via talkSPORT):

“No point threatening Messi. Everybody knows Messi’s career. If [Canelo] doesn’t know, he shouldn’t say a thing. It’s normal for players to throw jerseys on the ground, they are all sweaty but he didn’t do anything disrespectful. Everybody that knows Messi knows he’s an impeccable athlete and a very respectful person.”

Ponzinibbio then warned Canelo not to speak ill of Lionel Messi. He threatened the undisputed super-middleweight champion and said:

“[Messi] had an excellent match. I was upset. Brother, if you want to fight, I’m ready but leave Messi be. You mess with Messi, you mess with the entire Argentina. Don’t bother the kid.”

Lionel Messi has been defended by multiple people following Canelo's aggressive comments, including former teammates.

Former Argentina international Sergio Aguero replied to the Mexican boxer on Twitter, explaining how dressing room etiquette works. He wrote:

"Mr. Canelo, don't look for excuses or problems, surely you don't know about soccer and what happens in a locker room. The shirts are always on the floor after the games are over due to sweat and then if you see well, he makes the movement to remove the booty and accidentally hits it."

Canelo Alvarez's scathing remarks about Lionel Messi following Argentina's victory over Mexico

Argentina secured a 2-0 victory in their FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico, turning their campaign around after their opening 2-0 loss to Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Scaloni's men were jubilant in their celebrations in the dressing room following the encounter. This was when a video of Messi appearing to kick a Mexico jersey was taken, which was later circulated online.

Mexican boxer Alvarez felt disrespected by Messi's actions and took to social media, making scathing remarks about the Argentine superstar. He said (via GOAL):

“Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag? He better pray to God that I don’t find him. Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bullsh*t that Messi did.”

