"If they want, I can take the penalty" - PSG star reveals what he told Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after the penalty incident

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has revealed that he jokingly offered to take penalties while dismissing rumors of a rift between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Mbappe and Neymar reportedly had an argument over a spot-kick during their Ligue 1 game against Montpellier, which sparked rumors of tension in the dressing room.

However, the pair linked up well in their 7-1 demolition of Lille a week later, indicating everything was fine between them.

Donnarumma has now jumped to his teammates' defense, insisting there's no issue between the stars and the squad is united.

In an interview with Prime Video, the Italian custodian played down any possible rift, saying (via Goal):

“I told Kylian and Ney. If they want, I can take the penalty. More seriously, these are things that happen in great teams. There is no problem, it was seen in the last match against Lille. The team is united, it progresses and helps each other."

Adding that everything was okay between Mbappe and Neymar, he further said:

"Kylian and Ney are two incredible and intelligent players. They have very good relationships. The important thing was to get this straight and to be united. We must pull in the same direction to achieve our goals. This is the most important.”

Mbappe and Neymar have started the season in fine form. While the former has netted four times in two appearances so far, including a hat-trick against Lille last weekend, Neymar has netted seven times and made six assists in four games.

Both, along with Lionel Messi, have helped PSG make a solid start to the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season, collecting all nine points from their opening three games.

PSG host AC Monaco at the Parc des Princes on matchday four of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Sunday, August 28.

PSG on a roll this season

PSG have not just won their opening three games, they have won them convincingly, scoring at least five goals in each of them. No other side in Ligue 1 has even hit double figures in terms of goals scored so far this season.

Neymar: 7 goals, 6 assists

Messi: 4 goals, 2 assists

MNM has finally arrived MNM under their new manager this season:Neymar: 7 goals, 6 assistsMessi: 4 goals, 2 assistsMbappe: 4 goalsMNM has finally arrived MNM under their new manager this season:Neymar: 7 goals, 6 assistsMessi: 4 goals, 2 assistsMbappe: 4 goalsMNM has finally arrived 🎯 https://t.co/G0l0S4A8ah

More importantly, Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have combined to devastating effect. Their linkup play has vastly improved since last season and the trio seem to be getting along perfectly.

Christopher Galtier, who took over from Mauricio Pochettino this summer, garnered plaudits for finding the formula to make the frontline work but tougher tests await.

