"If you want me, I will go to Manchester United" - Erik ten Hag confirms ex-Ajax star was ready to sign for Arsenal before Old Trafford move

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed Lisandro Martinez was heading to Arsenal, but the Argentine made a phone call. The Dutchman claims the defender offered himself to the Red Devils and was determined to leave Ajax.

Speaking to VI, Ten Hag claimed he wanted Martinez at Old Trafford and got the management to agree on a deal with Ajax. He admitted that if not for the phone call, the centre-back would have joined Arsenal.

The manager added that there was nothing much he had to do to get the defender away from Ajax, as the Argentine was planning to leave. He said:

"If I found it hard to take Martínez away from Ajax? I had such a great time there, the way we build a project. Out of nowhere we brought Ajax back to European top level. But Martínez himself wanted to leave. If we didn't take him, he would have gone to Arsenal. At a certain point, Lisandro Martínez called me up and said: 'Coach, listen, I will leave Ajax no matter what. I can sign for Arsenal, but if you want me, I will go to Manchester United.'"

Manchester United beat Arsenal to sign Ajax star

Lisandro Martinez was of interest to Arsenal and Manchester United, but it was the Gunners who made the first move. The defender was open to joining Mikel Arteta's side before deciding to go to Old Trafford.

After penning a deal until 2027, Martinez told Manchester United's official website:

"It's an honour to join this great football club. I've worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I'm here, I'm going to push myself even further. I've been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that's what I want to continue at Manchester United."

He added:

"There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it. I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this."

Manchester United are back in action on Wednesday night, but Martinez is in Argentina celebrating the FIFA World Cup win.

