“If he wanted to use that moment to mock me, that’s fair enough” - Erling Haaland finally breaks silence on Arsenal star mocking him

Erling Haaland has shared his thoughts on Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly mocking him last season. He said that the youngster can do whatever he wants and also spoke about his "Stay Humble" jab.

Manchester City secured a last-ditch 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Etihad in the Premier League on September 22. After the final whistle, Erling Haaland had a jab at Mikel Arteta, urging him to "Stay Humble". He then also asked Myles Lewis-Skelly who he was.

In February, the Gunners won 5-1 against Manchester City at the Emirates. Lewis-Skelly scored in the 62nd minute and copied Haaland's celebration. In a recent interview with Time Magazine, the Norwegian striker spoke about that moment and said:

“So yeah, they got me! If he wanted to use that moment to mock me, that’s fair enough for him. Whatever he wants to do, he can do.”

About the "Stay Humble" dig at Mikel Arteta, he said:

“I think it’s an important phrase, which a lot of people should use, including myself. It’s one of the most important things, as individuals, to do. They won the game 5-1."

Arsenal are notably undefeated in their last five games against Manchester City across competitions.

Arsenal lose against Tottenham in the first-ever North London Derby outside the UK

The Gunners continued their pre-season tour with a clash against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong on Thursday, July 31. A Pape Matar Sarr strike from almost the halfway line in the 45th minute was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Spurs.

This comes after Mikel Arteta's side have already faced AC Milan and Newcastle United in pre-season. They beat Milan 1-0 in regulation time but lost 6-5 on penalties. They then beat the Magpies 3-2.

After the defeat in the North London Derby, Arteta reflected on their first three friendlies and said (via Arsenal.com):

"Yes, for the three of them and today in particular it showed different demands, different understanding of things that we have to do.

"I'm very pleased with what I've seen in most of the things that we've done but we missed something you know in certain moments, that preciseness, that moment that unlocks the result and the moment to turn the result away and win the match but in terms of attitude, the desire, level of organisation in the team, it was great and we have to continue to elevate a little bit all the individual aspects."

Arsenal will next face Villarreal (August 6) and Athletic Bilbao (August 9), both at the Emirates. They will then travel to Old Trafford for their first Premier League game of the season against Manchester United on August 17.

