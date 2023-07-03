"If he wants to leave, we'll respect his decision" – Joan Laporta provides transfer updates on 2 Barcelona stars

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has provided transfer updates on Franck Kessie and Clement Lenglet amid growing interest from clubs.

Kessie, 26, has emerged as a potential summer sale as the Blaugrana are in need of raising funds to balance their financial books ahead of the upcoming season. He has reportedly attracted interest from Saudi Pro League sides Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr and also Atletico Madrid of late.

During an interview with La Vanguardia, Laporta was asked to share his insight on Kessie's immediate future at Barcelona. He responded:

"We don't know anything formally yet, but if he wants to leave, we will respect his decision. If he stays, he can be really useful for us."

Kessie, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2026, arrived from AC Milan on a Bosman move last summer. However, he started just 16 of his 43 appearances, racking up 1,797 minutes of first-team action.

Meanwhile, Lenglet has also been rumored to leave the Catalan outfit this summer. He is said to be waiting for his team to agree a fee with Tottenham Hotspur ahead of a permanent transfer, as per SPORT.

Asked to shed light on the 28-year-old star's situation, Laporta replied:

"I think we will reach an agreement with Spurs for Lenglet."

Lenglet, who joined Barcelona from Sevilla for €36 million in 2018, could prove to be a decent signing for Spurs should he join them. He would provide competition to other defenders Cristian Romero and Eric Dier.

He spent the entirety of his last season on loan at Tottenham, making 35 appearances and establishing a crucial role in the first team.

Barcelona to complete 18-year-old's signing despite hijack attempts from clubs: Reports

Vitor Roque has been at the top of the Blaugrana's summer shortlist for the past few months. He popped up as a target for them after his fine outings at the U20 South American Championship earlier in February.

Earlier in June, Mundo Deportivo claimed that Barcelona have agreed on a deal worth up to €45 million with Athletico Paranaense for the forward's signing. They finalized the transfer after the Brazilian outfit's CEO visited the reigning La Liga champions' headquarters last month.

Now, according to a new report from the aforementioned outlet, Roque is likely to be announced as a Barcelona player next week. His switch will be completed after the Catalan team send the final documents.

Meanwhile, top clubs like Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have called Roque's agents, asking them to force the striker to change his mind. However, the 18-year-old is only keen to move to Camp Nou.

