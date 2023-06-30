“If we win five nil and he didn’t score, he comes in and throws his boots” – Gareth Bale on Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has revealed that former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo would be furious in the dressing room if he did not score in a game, even if the side won 5-0. He added that the Portuguese star was a nice guy, and had a good mentality.

Ronaldo and Bale shared the pitch for Real Madrid in 157 matches, combining for 41 goals during their time together at the club.

Bale said that the former Manchester United star was a nice guy, but always wanted to be on the scoresheet. He said (via Sport Bible):

"He was actually okay. He had his moments where for example, if we win five nil and he didn't score, he comes in and throws his boots like he was angry. It's like your team winning the Ryder Cup and you didn't get a point so you are angry. He was a nice guy, we didn't really have any problems, and he has a good mentality."

Bale has now retired from football, while Ronaldo has moved to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Gareth Bale enjoyed his time with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale stated in the past that he enjoyed his time with Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo together helped Real Madrid win five UEFA Champions League trophies and one La Liga title.

Speaking to Daily Mail in 2019, Bale admitted that they remain good friends off the pitch despite reports that they had issues on the pitch. He said:

"Cristiano is an incredible player, I thoroughly enjoyed playing with him. Obviously, the media try and hype up these problems which were never there. We got on really well. He's an incredible player and what he did for the club with the amount of goals he scored. An incredible player and he is still going now."

Gareth Bale moved to Tottenham Hotspur on a year-long from Real Madrid in 2019 and then joined Los Angeles FC in 2022 before retiring at the end of last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018 and then returned to Manchester United in 2021 but had his contract terminated in November 2022 after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Poll : 0 votes