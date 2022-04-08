“If we win, I’d love it” – Guardiola admits he will invite ‘good guy’ Klopp to have some wine if Manchester City beat Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is willing to share a bottle of wine with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp should his side beat their title rivals this Sunday.

The Spanish manager's comments came ahead of City's huge clash with Klopp's side, which will have huge implications on the title race between the pair. Just a point separates the two sides, with Manchester City leading the way.

Guardiola has stated he will invite Klopp to share some wine if his side are triumphant over the Reds. The Spaniard told reporters (via Manchester Evening News):

"If we win I'd love it. I'll invite him! Jurgen makes world football a better place to live. His message, he is a huge competitor. It's good. I try to have a good relationship with all the managers. I learned it's better not to have a relationship with the others. He knows, we spoke together in Germany, the message and the way his teams play. He's a good guy and I don't have any problems with him."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 “I’m not, I’d like to tell you I’m the best but I’m not.”



Pep Guardiola’s response to being called the best coach in the world by Jürgen Klopp this morning. 🗣 “I’m not, I’d like to tell you I’m the best but I’m not.” Pep Guardiola’s response to being called the best coach in the world by Jürgen Klopp this morning. https://t.co/IMDayNcCKc

Guardiola seems to be in a jovial mood ahead of the huge encounter with Liverpool. However, that will all change once the two Premier League heavyweights do battle on Sunday.

The winner of Sunday's clash between Manchester City and Liverpool could go on to win the Premier League

The title race heats up this Sunday at the Etihad.

To say Sunday's game is crucial would be an understatement. The title race is delicately poised, with both sides in a fantastic run of form.

Liverpool have gone eleven games unbeaten in the league. They have been in impressive goalscoring form, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz at the peak of their powers.

In the meantime, Manchester City have lost just once in their last 19 Premier League games. Guardiola's men, though, did experience a hiccup last month when they failed to beat Crystal Palace.

Liverpool have pulled back into contention having trailed Manchester City by twelve points earlier this year. Whoever is victorious in Sunday's game at the Etihad could lift the league title come May.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Klopp responds to Pep Guardiola "overthinking" before going into games 🗣 "Pep is the best coach in the world"Klopp responds to Pep Guardiola "overthinking" before going into games 🗣 "Pep is the best coach in the world"Klopp responds to Pep Guardiola "overthinking" before going into games 👇 https://t.co/taXzAcL4v8

Not only will the victor gain a vital three-point advantage over their title rivals, but they will also build on their confidence as we enter the business end of the season.

The two sides are also set to do battle in the FA Cup semi-final, with the newly-formed rivalry between the two heavyweights becoming even more tantalizing.

Both City and Liverpool are still in the UEFA Champions League and look set to head towards the semi-finals. Should they advance to that final, they will have to face one another yet again.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar