Former Bulgarian footballer Hristo Stoichkov has backed Barcelona's Lamine Yamal to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or. However, Stoichkov thinks the Spanish attacker can face a challenge for the coveted accolade from Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Marquinhos and Vitinha.
Lamine Yamal enjoyed a breakthrough season at Barcelona during the 2024-25 campaign. The 17-year-old played a key role in La Blaugrana's domestic treble, scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.
Acknowledging his performance last season, Stoichkov believes that the Spanish attacker would win the Ballon d'Or. The former Bulgarian attacker told Carrusel Deportivo (via GOAL):
"If he wins it, I'll give it to him personally. Lamine Yamal is a very young boy who has a long way to go. I really enjoy watching him because he has so many interesting qualities."
However, Stoichkov also weighs PSG's Marquinhos and Vitinha as serious contenders for the individual accolade. Luis Enrique's side scripted history as they completed the continental treble for the first time in the club's history.
Snubbing Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha for his list of serious contenders, Stoichkov added:
"If you tell me today that PSG's Marquinhos is the one to take him, I'd believe you too. Then we have Vitinha, who has also played fantastically this year. He has a spectacular championship in France and a spectacular Champions League. There are many players ready to win it."
The Ballon d'Or gala will take place in September, and if Yamal wins the coveted accolade, he would become the youngest winner in history. Nevertheless, his La Blaugrana teammate Raphinha and PSG star Ousmane Dembele are also seen as likely candidates.
Pedro backs Barcelona star to win the Ballon d'Or over Lamine Yamal and Raphinha
Former Spanish attacker Pedro thinks Pedri should win the 2025 Ballon d'Or over Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele. Making 59 appearances across all competitions for La Blaugrana, the Spanish midfielder recorded 14 goal contributions while playing as a deep-lying midfielder and controlling the game's tempo.
Pedri's consistency was also a key factor behind Barcelona's success in Hansi Flick's debut season. Backing Pedri as the favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, Pedro told TNT Sports (via GIVEMESPORT):
"I would give Pedro maximum points, then Lamine Yamal and then maybe the other candidates out there are (Ousmane) Dembele and Raphinha."
"I would love Pedri to win, for us it is a pride and pleasure to have another player from Tenerife and the Canary Islands at the elite level of football, leading it like he leads it, with exemplary behaviour and always giving his all on the pitch," he added.
The 22-year-old midfielder has won two LaLiga titles, two Copa del Rey titles and two Spanish Supercups with La Blaugrana.