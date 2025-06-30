Former Bulgarian footballer Hristo Stoichkov has backed Barcelona's Lamine Yamal to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or. However, Stoichkov thinks the Spanish attacker can face a challenge for the coveted accolade from Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Marquinhos and Vitinha.

Lamine Yamal enjoyed a breakthrough season at Barcelona during the 2024-25 campaign. The 17-year-old played a key role in La Blaugrana's domestic treble, scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.

Acknowledging his performance last season, Stoichkov believes that the Spanish attacker would win the Ballon d'Or. The former Bulgarian attacker told Carrusel Deportivo (via GOAL):

"If he wins it, I'll give it to him personally. Lamine Yamal is a very young boy who has a long way to go. I really enjoy watching him because he has so many interesting qualities."

Trending

However, Stoichkov also weighs PSG's Marquinhos and Vitinha as serious contenders for the individual accolade. Luis Enrique's side scripted history as they completed the continental treble for the first time in the club's history.

Snubbing Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha for his list of serious contenders, Stoichkov added:

"If you tell me today that PSG's Marquinhos is the one to take him, I'd believe you too. Then we have Vitinha, who has also played fantastically this year. He has a spectacular championship in France and a spectacular Champions League. There are many players ready to win it."

The Ballon d'Or gala will take place in September, and if Yamal wins the coveted accolade, he would become the youngest winner in history. Nevertheless, his La Blaugrana teammate Raphinha and PSG star Ousmane Dembele are also seen as likely candidates.

Pedro backs Barcelona star to win the Ballon d'Or over Lamine Yamal and Raphinha

Former Spanish attacker Pedro thinks Pedri should win the 2025 Ballon d'Or over Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele. Making 59 appearances across all competitions for La Blaugrana, the Spanish midfielder recorded 14 goal contributions while playing as a deep-lying midfielder and controlling the game's tempo.

Pedri's consistency was also a key factor behind Barcelona's success in Hansi Flick's debut season. Backing Pedri as the favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, Pedro told TNT Sports (via GIVEMESPORT):

"I would give Pedro maximum points, then Lamine Yamal and then maybe the other candidates out there are (Ousmane) Dembele and Raphinha."

"I would love Pedri to win, for us it is a pride and pleasure to have another player from Tenerife and the Canary Islands at the elite level of football, leading it like he leads it, with exemplary behaviour and always giving his all on the pitch," he added.

The 22-year-old midfielder has won two LaLiga titles, two Copa del Rey titles and two Spanish Supercups with La Blaugrana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More