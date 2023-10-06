"If Wolves can beat City, Arsenal can!" - Martin Keown reveals how Gunners can defeat Manchester City in PL fixture this weekend

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown is upbeat about the Gunners' chances of defeating Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.

Appearing on talkSPORT, Keown provided a detailed outline of why his former club are well-placed to finally end their hoodoo against the defending champions.

Speaking about the teams' injury concerns, he said:

"Going into this one, Arsenal are without (Gabriel) Martinelli, possibly without (Bukayo) Saka. But they've got Declan Rice coming into that midfield.

"I'm looking more at what happened last weekend against Wolves. Because if Wolves can beat City, Arsenal can! But it's in that midfield where City's biggest concern is as Rodri is not available this weekend. There's prominent players missing."

Martin Keown was then asked what tactics or team combination Arteta will have to deploy in order to defeat Manchester City. He replied:

"Well, I think it's about the caliber of player you're up against. If we're gonna say (Julian) Alvarez, (Matheus) Nunes and (Mateo) Kovacic are playing in that midfield. It was (Kevin) De Bruyne, (Ilkay) Gundogan and Rodri last year. So who is available is very crucial here."

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Arsenal have failed to defeat Manchester City in the last eight consecutive Premier League campaigns - their worst such run in the league's history.

While they defeated the Cityzens in the Community Shield earlier this season, Arteta's men will look to put their best foot forward come Sunday.

The game will be played in Sunday's late kick-off slot at the Emirates Stadium.

Pep Guardiola names Arsenal and Liverpool as Manchester City's main title contenders

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the big game against the Gunners, Guardiola was asked whether they would be among the main contenders for the Premier League title. He responded:

"Absolutely, along with Liverpool. But I think to analyse the title contenders you need to wait for 10 games. It's not even 10 games yet.

"But the big clubs will always be contenders, and Arsenal is, of course."

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

It was somehwat of a surprise that Pep Guardiola left Tottenham out of his prediction, but in his own words, it is too early to determine who will or will not contend for the title.

Manchester City currently sit atop the Premier League standings with 18 points from seven games. North London rivals Spurs and the Gunners occupy second and third spot with 17 points apiece, with Liverpool in 4th place with 16 points.

Judging by the start we have had to this campaign, it promises to go down to the wire this season as well.