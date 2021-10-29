"If we don't work together, things will not happen" - Neymar warns PSG teammates to make the effort for each other 'no matter what names the team has'

PSG attacker Neymar has made a rallying cry to his fellow superstars at the Parc des Princes, urging them to cooperate to inspire the team to glory.

Unless this is done, the Brazilian believes the Parisians will go nowhere despite the plethora of resources at their disposal.

"No matter what names the team have, we are aware of our potential, of the team we have today," Neymar explained.

Goal @goal PSG 4️⃣-2️⃣ Strasbourg



Messi ❌ Neymar ❌ Ramos ❌ Marquinhos ❌ Verratti ❌ Paredes ❌ Di Maria ❌ Bernat ❌ Donnarumma ❌



Kylian Mbappe puts the team on his back 💨 PSG 4️⃣-2️⃣ StrasbourgMessi ❌ Neymar ❌ Ramos ❌ Marquinhos ❌ Verratti ❌ Paredes ❌ Di Maria ❌ Bernat ❌ Donnarumma ❌Kylian Mbappe puts the team on his back 💨 https://t.co/Y6ycqtKgUI

"But if we don't play together, if we don't work together, if we don't make the effort for each other, things (winning titles and making history) will not happen.

"As a team, we need to understand each other better for that to happen," the Brazilian added.

PSG are spoilt with world-class options in every area of the pitch at the moment. That has inspired many to tip them into making history this season - especially in the Champions League - where they are yet to taste success.

Neymar agrees the Parisians are one of the teams to beat during the term but believes they still need to prove it on the pitch.

KMbappeTeam. @KMbappeTeam Mbappé. Messi. Neymar and Sergio Ramos are now team-mates. 🔵🔴 Mbappé. Messi. Neymar and Sergio Ramos are now team-mates. 🔵🔴 https://t.co/NUibPq3ueq

He continued:

"When all these big names in football who have made history come together, it's sure that makes us one of the main teams to beat.

"It's obvious, but I think the other teams have also done very well. Reinforced. In football, you have to play."

PSG have world-class superstars in every area of the pitch

How have Neymar and PSG fared this season?

PSG have had a promising start to the season, even though they've put up questionable performances in a couple of games so far. The Parisians currently lead the title race in Ligue 1 with 28 points in 11 games.

They've also got their Champions League campaign off to a decent start, sitting atop the table in Group A with seven points from three matches.

Neymar, meanwhile, has had a slow start to the campaign, scoring just once in eight appearances for PSG across all competitions so far.

The Brazilian is expected to feature in the Ligue 1 clash with Lille this evening. It remains to be seen if he will make a good statement with his performance.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar