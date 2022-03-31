"If Xavi told him that the doors are open" - Sergio Busquets says he would like PSG's Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona this summer 

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets would be open to welcoming Lionel Messi back from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the near future. Rumors about Messi's exit from France have escalated ever since he was jeered by his own fans following their exit from the Champions League.

Busquets has revealed that he misses Lionel Messi, who was invaluable to Barcelona over the years. Speaking to RAC1 (via MARCA), the Spanish midfielder said:

"Of course I miss him. On the field and off it. What he gave us, what he did, no one else did. He made a huge difference. After so many years, it's normal to miss him. I'm sure he will miss me too."

He added:

"At first it was difficult. It was a shock for us too. We are still here, but imagine it for him. Changing city, changing team, changing style. When you don't win, you're not happy. I wish him the best."

Speaking about a possible return to the Nou Camp, Sergio Busquets did not hesitate in wanting Messi to make a comeback. The Spaniard would willingly give the captain's armband to the Argentine skipper if he returns to Barcelona. He said:

I would like Leo to come back, but I know it's very difficult. He has a contract, how he left. If Xavi [Hernandez] told him that the doors are open, imagine me as his friend and teammate. I would give him the armband. He always has my admiration and respect."

Lionel Messi has not had the best of times in Paris since his free transfer from Barcelona last summer. The 34-year-old forward has scored seven goals this season, out of which only two have come in Ligue 1.

Messi also had a crucial penalty saved by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois which resulted in PSG's exit from the Champions League.

Lionel Messi could still stay at PSG despite constant rumors linking him back to Barcelona

Despite rumors linking Messi with a return to Barcelona, he could well stay at PSG for another season. It is worth noting that Lionel Messi signed a two-year deal with the Parisian giants when he signed for them last summer. The Argentine forward also has the option of extending his contract by another year at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG “After the World Cup, I will have to re-think many things”. Leo Messi has been clear on his future between clubs and national team, considering many factors as his contract with PSG expires in June 2023. “After the World Cup, I will have to re-think many things”. Leo Messi has been clear on his future between clubs and national team, considering many factors as his contract with PSG expires in June 2023. 🇦🇷 #PSG

Lionel Messi will now return from international duty and will look to take PSG closer to the Ligue 1 title. The Parisian outfit are set to take on FC Lorient at the Parc des Princes on 3rd April 2022.

