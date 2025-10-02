“If you’re the best, you have to show it on the pitch” - PSG star hits back at comments from Yamal, Pedri after win vs Barcelona

PSG striker Goncalo Ramos sent a sharp response to Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Pedri after the Ligue 1 giants secured a 2-1 victory in Montjuic.

Yamal and Pedri were in a bullish mood ahead of the highly anticipated encounter. Yamal had posted a somewhat teasing message on his Instagram Story, in which he was seen sitting on a railing and wearing the Spain jersey, with the caption:

"Pressure?"

In another post, the young winger doubled down on his assured stance, writing:

"I'm back and the mission is back too."

Pedri also echoed the same confident narrative. In a news conference ahead of the game, the midfielder emphasized Barcelona's desire to 'avenge' their defeat to PSG in the 2024 Champions League quarterfinal. He said:

"It was a tough game and we want to avenge that defeat."

However, both players were made to eat their words as they lost to the European Champions. When asked about the media outings after the match, Ramos, who scored the winning goal, responded:

"We're the European champions, I can't say more than that. If you're the best, you have to show it on the pitch, not talk,"

Ramos' teammate Vitinha also shared the same perception. The Portuguese midfielder said:

“It happens sometimes. There are often statements made before matches, and it can happen. We don't give a damn. We don't care, we just want to play the match, we won, and we're happy about that.”

He also praised his teammates for the win despite missing a number of first-team players. He added:

"It's incredible, I'm proud of this team because it's happened several times before to turn the result around. You have five players who normally start who aren't there, you have some kids who play, others who come on very well. Other players who play less often came on and gave a great response. We were behind against one of the best teams in Europe away from home, and even then, you manage to come through in the second half and turn the game around. It's a great statement from our team. I want to thank all my team-mates."

The match result left Barcelona in 16th position, while PSG are in 3rd position in the league phase of the competition's table.

"We deserved the win"—Luis Enrique on why PSG defeated Barcelona

PSG boss Luis Enrique was delighted with his team's showing after picking up a win on his return to his former club.

Speaking after the game, Enrique said his team defeated Barcelona because they were the better team in the second half. He told Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus:

"We played well," he said. "It was difficult at the beginning. They (Barcelona) have a lot of quality players. The first 20 minutes were tough, and we made mistakes. In the second half, we were better, and we deserved the win.

"I'm happy because the problems don't matter. It's an important victory. Playing against Barca is always difficult. This result is important for our confidence."

Barca will next be in action against Sevilla in LaLiga, while the Parisians will take on Lille in Ligue 1.

