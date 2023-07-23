"If you’re at this big club, you’re already one of the best" - Andre Onana after joining Manchester United

Andre Onana has said that joining Manchester United shows that he's one of the best goalkeepers in the world. However, he wants to prove that he deserves the spot at Old Trafford when the Premier League kicks off next season.

Manchester United sealed the signing of Onana from Inter Milan earlier this month after David De Gea confirmed his exit. The goalkeeper is yet to make his debut for the Red Devils but is raring to get on the pitch for his new club.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website, Onana said that he's looking forward to proving himself on the pitch for the Red Devils. He believes that he's one of the best in the world but wants to show fans what he's capable of:

"It's not like everyone has the opportunity to play at United. For me, if you're at this big club then you're already one of the best in the world, so you just have to demonstrate that next month when the competition [Premier League] starts and I think I deserve it, I deserve a lot of things and I'm very happy for what we have done."

Onana added:

"The clean sheets were not only by myself: of course, my team-mates, the defenders and the strikers, because the first defender would be my strikers. Also my goalkeeper coach. We work every day to keep the clean sheet at the weekend so, for me, it's great."

Reports suggested Onana was set to debut against Arsenal on Saturday, but Tom Heaton played at goal for the Red Devils.

Manchester United star Andre Onana opens up on his playing style

Andre Onana has said that he's happy to have the ball at his feet. He added that he can read the situation and help his team play out from the back instead of going long.

Speaking to the club website, Onana said that he's looking forward to playing with his 'amazing' teammates at Manchester United. He said that he's ready to adapt to what the manager wants from him on the pitch and said:

"I'm very comfortable playing from the back, but it depends. I think the most important thing is to recognise the situation and that's what I do myself, read the situation, especially what the team needs in certain moments.

"When we play, depending on who we play, sometimes you have the possession and sometimes not, so from there you have to be smart and try to help the team, because most of the time playing with these players is amazing."

Manchester United fans were highly critical of David De Gea's ball-playing ability last season and urged the club to sign a new goalkeeper. The Spaniard left Old Trafford earlier this month despite having a contract offer on the table, as per The Athletic.