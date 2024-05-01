“If you’re too cautious, you can’t win trophies” - Ex-Arsenal star part of Invincibles squad explains why Arteta’s men won’t win Premier League

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has highlighted the differences between the Invincibles Premier League-winning side and the current Gunners outfit under Mikel Arteta. The ex-Germany international has credited the Spaniard for doing a brilliant job at the Emirates Stadium but has urged them to be braver in their approach.

But Lehmann claimed that the current Arsenal team are too cautious in possession and play a relatively slow brand of football. He insisted that teams need to play in a braver manner to win silverware. The Invincibles shot-stopper said, as quoted by Tribal Football:

"He's [Mikel Arteta's] done a good job but unfortunately, you're talking to a guy who loves Arsenal, wants them to win and not just to be up there. I was very disappointed with how they lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League."

"Afterwards, they showed a great reaction beating Chelsea and Tottenham. But to be a big club, you have to win trophies. They're very different to us [Invincibles] in their approach - much more cautious and slower with the ball."

Lehmann would love to see his former club win the Premier League title but reckons Manchester City are unlikely to drop points. He added:

"Physically, they run a lot more and have more high-intensity runs but they don't play faster than us because we were a one-touch team. They all take three, four touches at a time. And if you're too cautious in football, you can't win trophies.

"Most of the time, the bravest teams win the league. I would love them to win the title but that has cost them in certain games. It's 20 years since we won the league and I hope Arsenal win but it's not in their own hands anymore and that's a weakness."

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table leading Manchester City by a point but Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand. They finished second last season as well despite being in charge of the title race for large parts of the season.

Jens Lehmann slams Arsenal manager for goalkeeper situation

Jens Lehmann has blasted Mikel Arteta for bringing David Raya on loan last summer despite having Aaron Ramsdale on the books at the club. The ex-Germany international has claimed that bringing Raya when Ramsdale was doing well was not needed.

Lehmann said:

"I never ever understood the Ramsdale decision. If you have a good, brave English keeper at a big English club doing well and then you bring in a Spanish guy who’s never played for a big club at that level – it just doesn’t make sense.”

“The keeper is the most important position in the team. If I were Ramsdale, I don’t know how I would react because it’s not easy at that age. When you’re older, it’s different," Lehmann added.

Arteta's decision to bring David Raya on loan from Brentford raised eyebrows last summer. The Spaniard dispossessed Ramsdale between the sticks but has made costly mistakes since becoming Arteta's number one.