"If you’re going to win the league you have to" - Jamie Carragher names one key thing Liverpool should do to stop Manchester City in PL title race

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that the Reds and Arsenal must beat Manchester City in order to stop the Cityzens from winning the title.

Jurgen Klopp's side saw their five-point lead at the top cut to two following a defeat to the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (3-1, February 4). Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's men restored second place in the standings following their 3-1 win against Brentford on Monday night (February 5).

Manchester City and Arsenal are now level on points and are both two points short of the Reds. However, the Manchester side have played one fewer game than the other two teams in the title race.

Speaking about the race at the top, Carragher told Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo):

"I think from Liverpool and Arsenal’s point of view, there will be this nervousness and City and are coming back and going to go on a run, but both teams have got to play City."

He added:

“If you’re going to win the league you have to beat City. Then the other teams that you play, you’re probably going to be favourites for most of the games you go into. I think it’s important for the players and fans not to get too downhearted with what Manchester City are doing."

The Merseysiders first face the European champions at Anfield on March 10, while Arsenal are scheduled to travel to the Etihad Stadium on March 31.

Liverpool targeting Barcelona star as Mohamed Salah replacement- Reports

Liverpool v West Ham United - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha as Mohamed Salah's replacement, according to 90 min. The Egypt international is reportedly subject to interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, who are expected to come for Salah in the summer after failed attempts to sign him last year.

It is now rumored that the Brazilian winger, who has failed to cement his position at Camp Nou, is among the names being considered to replace Salah at Anfield. After his reported €58 million move to Barcelona in 2022, Raphinha has played 70 matches, bagging 14 goals and 19 assists across competitions.

Raphinha boats previous Premier League experience, having made 65 English top-flight appearances with Leeds United. He will have to do incredibly well to match Salah's 204 goals in 332 matches across competitions for the Reds, should this move go through.

The 31-year-old winger has also won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League once each with Jurgen Klopp's side.