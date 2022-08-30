“If you’re not doing it, you’re out” - Pundit claims Ten Hag will ‘indefinitely’ leave out Manchester United star from playing XI 

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has told Football Insider that Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will spend more time on the substitutes bench.

Maguire has missed both of the Red Devils' past two victories over Liverpool and Southampton, having been dropped by Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician has gone for the partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, with the duo impressing.

United kicked off the season in woeful fashion, losing 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion and being thrashed 4-0 by Brentford.

Maguire was criticized for his performances in both of those defeats and McAvennie feels he faces a potentially lengthy spell out of the team.

Asked how long that may be, he replied:

“Indefinitely I think."

He continued,

“I don’t think this manager has any problems leaving him on the bench. If you’re not doing it, you’re out. I’m all for it, I’ve not got any qualms about that. And he’s been proven right. Although they didn’t play well at the weekend, they were calmer."

Maguire's spell at Old Trafford has been plagued with constant scrutiny with many feeling he is too error prone and that he isn't the right fit for Manchester United captain.

The English centre-back became the world's most expensive defender when he joined the club from Leicester in 2019 for £78.3 million.

He has made 146 appearances for the Red Devils in a period of which the side have encountered a dramatic fall from grace.

McAvennie feels Ten Hag is making the right choice by dropping him:

“It embarrasses me that the players can’t do what they did against Liverpool against lower teams. The one thing that he did do right was leave Maguire out. When you keep a clean sheet that’s a good reflection on the goalkeeper and the defence so he’s clearly made the right choice.“

Maguire to fight his way back into Manchester United's XI

Maguire wants to stay at Manchester United

The Daily Mail reports that Maguire is set to stay at Manchester United this summer and fight for his place in Ten Hag's side.

Chelsea had been touted with a move for the Englishman but the player wants to stay at Old Trafford.

He faces a huge task in doing so with Varane and Martinez beginning to forge a formidable partnership.

The duo came in for huge praise for their performances in the 2-1 win over Liverpool a week ago.

They followed it up with a calm outing in the 1-0 victory Southampton on the weekend and Martinez has been named 'Man of the Match' in both of those wins.

